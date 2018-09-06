Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alastair Cook and his biggest regret

Pratik Doshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
921   //    06 Sep 2018, 14:56 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Three

If Test cricket is a gentleman’s game, Alastair Cook symbolizes that gentleman.

An ideal student, an ideal batsman, an ideal face representing English cricket.

Alastair Cook has scored more runs than any other English player, played more matches than any other English player, led the team more times than any other English player.

In an otherwise pristine career clear of controversies, if there’s one thing some people might hold against him, if there’s one thing Alastair Cook would like to change, if there’s one thing that he truly regrets - it is him sacking someone who could’ve been England cricket’s second highest run-scorer – Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen was an antithesis of Alastair Cook.

If Cook performed like an obedient student, Pietersen acted like a rebellious teenager.

If Cook was a traditionalist, Pietersen was reformist.

If Cook was a steady builder, Pietersen was a valiant destroyer.

Pietersen was naturally aggressive, outspoken and opinionated. He was not like a soldier who would put his head down and blindly follow his leaders' orders. Rather, he was someone who took an active interest in planning, strategising and devising the team’s approach.

This, many believe, was a major reason why he never quite got along with Cook.

Not many know the fact that it was on Cook’s insistence that Kevin Pietersen was a part of England’s monumental tour of India in 2012, a tour when England achieved the rare feat of defeating India in India - being the only team in the last 14 years to do so. It was a series win which was pivoted by Kevin Pietersen’s performances.

Soon after that tour, England was humiliatingly whitewashed in an Ashes series in Australia, the scapegoat for which was, wait for it - England’s top run scorer of the series: Kevin Pietersen.

Kevin Pietersen, as announced by the ECB then, was sacked for not giving ‘full support’ to Cook. Cook thought that he had had enough of contradictory views, and wanted to build a team full of yes-men who would blindly follow his orders.

Pietersen, however, did not bow down to the authoritative ECB and did not regret having an opinion of his own. He openly criticized Cook & Strauss for his axing from the English team.

Cook’s sacking of Pietersen at his prime easily cut down at least three years of his illustrious career.

Soon after his sacking, England lost to Sri Lanka at home – the point that Cook describes “the lowest in his cricketing career” but soon found resurgence by defeating India and Australia.

At the end of his monumental career, Alastair Cook should be an extremely proud man. He did everything he could, to raise the level of English cricket.

But the question still remains, if only he could have handled the prodigy named ‘Pietersen’ better?

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Alastair Cook Kevin Pietersen
Pratik Doshi
CONTRIBUTOR
On normal days I watch cricket. On abnormal days I play cricket. On all days I breathe cricket.
The Phenomenon Called Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook retires: Career in pictures
RELATED STORY
Five Greatest Moments of Alastair Cook's Career
RELATED STORY
The Tendulkar-Cook debate: Could Alastair Cook break...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook: The great wall of England
RELATED STORY
5 monumental records which Alastair Cook could have...
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook Retirement: The end of a long innings
RELATED STORY
Five batsmen who can replace Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us