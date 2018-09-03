Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alastair Cook: Once a legend, always a legend

Debjyoti Bhakta
457   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:31 IST

Alastair Cook is set to retire after the Test series against India. He is regarded as one of the distinguished batsmen in the cricket history and one of the greatest captains of England. He proved to be an X-factor for his team.

Here's looking at Alastair Cook's journey as a legendary batsman.

#1 Initial Years (2003 -2006)

Alastair Cook joined Essex County Cricket Club at the age of 16. Due to his impressive domestic performances, he got a chance to represent England in U19 World Cup in 2004. He was the highest run-scorer for England in the tournament with 383 runs.

Due to his exploits in 2004 season, he was brought in as an opening batsman for Marylebone Cricket Club in 2005 season's opening match against Warwickshire. In 2005, he was the PCA Young Cricketer of the Year.

#2 International Career (2006 -

2011)

Alastair Cook played his first Test against India on 1 March 2006. He scored a century on Test debut in the second innings. His ODI debut was against Sri Lanka on 28 June 2006, but it was not memorable for him. Due to his impressive performances, he was selected for the 2006-07 Ashes series. However, he failed to perform in the first two Tests of the series. In the third Test, he scored his maiden Ashes century. In the same series, he scored his 1000th Test run in the fourth Test on 28 December.

Cook won his first Man of the Match in the Test against Windies on 21 May 2007. He made his T20I debut on 28 June 2007. But his T20I career was limited to just four matches.

Cook played a pivotal role in 2009 Ashes and helped his team win the series. He was temporarily appointed as Test captain for the series against Bangladesh in 2010.

In 2010-11 Ashes series, Cook scored his first-class double century. He was presented with the Man of the Series award in the same series.


