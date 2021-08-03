Alastair Cook predicts the winner of India vs England Test series

Alastair Cook believes England will defeat India 3-1 in their upcoming five-match Test series.

Speaking to the BBC, the former England captain offered his opinion on the upcoming red-ball series. According to Cook, being in a bubble for so long could impact India's chances in the five-Test series.

Cook believes that despite Ben Stokes' absence, England have what it takes to emerge victorious.

“I would be more confident with Ben Stokes in the England side, so that changes it a lot," Cook said. "But with India being on tour and in the bubble situation for so long - they arrived in early June for the World Test Championship final - they will find it quite hard.”

Cook believes England have the batting firepower to outscore India in pace-friendly conditions. The former England skipper also feels the weather could play spoilsport, with at least one of the matches being heavily affected by rain.

“Given the moving ball, England will always fancy their chances against this India batting line-up. I think England will score just enough runs and win the series, with one of the Tests heavily affected by rain,” he added.

Michael Vaughan disagrees with Alastair Cook

Michael Vaughan believes India will beat England by 3-1 in the five-Test series

While Alastair Cook has predicted England will win the series 3-1, his former teammate Michael Vaughan has tipped India to emerge victorious.

According to Vaughan, India will beat England 3-1, thereby registering their second series win over Joe Root's side this year. England had toured India earlier this year and succumbed to a 3-1 defeat.

“England's Test team has been, if not in turmoil, then a little stop-start for the past year or so. And after the series defeat by New Zealand there are a lot of players under pressure," Vaughan said. “India have got a powerhouse of a batting line-up, an incredible bowling line-up with all the variations."

The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

