Alastair Cook’s top 5 innings in Test cricket

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 1.85K // 03 Sep 2018, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ever since the Ashes earlier this year, questions have been raised around Alastair Cook’s longevity in Test cricket. At 33, the greatest ever England batsman will retire as he bids adieu to the game after playing the final Test of the ongoing series at Oval against India. It would mark an end to an era in England cricket as their highest run-getter draws curtains over his illustrious career that began against India at Nagpur in 2006.

His century on debut was a glimpse of what to expect from the southpaw in the years to come. With over 12,000 Test runs at an average of 44.89 in 160 Test matches, Cook has achieved everything that he could do as a batsman in an England T-shirt.

Earlier this May, Cook breached an astonishing landmark to add another feather to his cap as he went past Allan Border’s record 153 consecutive appearances in Test cricket.

As he bids adieu to the game, we take a look at some of his top knocks notched during the course of his career:

#1 118 vs Sri Lanka at Galle, 2007

It was still early days for Cook in International cricket as he was finding his feet in a team which featured some of the greats of England cricket. After being 1-0 down in the 3-match series, England expected a turnaround from their batters on a pitch that had lots for the spinners to exploit. After a dismal run in the 1st innings, the visitors were following on in the 3rd innings.

Cook showed some great resilience with the bat as he carried the entire batting on his shoulders. After a decent partnership at the top, England crumbled but Cook held the other end. He scored 118 runs off 285 balls to play out the entire day as the visitors played 95 over in their last innings to draw the match. However, they lost the series but it was a great show by the batters and especially Cook in the final Test match.

1 / 5 NEXT