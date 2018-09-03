Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Alastair Cook to retire after India series

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.98K   //    03 Sep 2018, 16:38 IST

<p>

Alastair Cook, England's leading run-getter in Test cricket, has announced that he will retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing England-India Test series.

In a statement, the England captain said: “After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India. Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank.”

“I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game. The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right.”

“I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.”

Speaking on the support he received from his family as he progressed over the years, Cook said: “My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them. So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don’t realise just how important our families are to our success.”

Cook's current tally is at 160 Tests, 92 ODIs and four T20Is, having amassed over 15,000 runs across the three formats in an international career that started back in 2006.

Showering praise on Graham Gooch, his former coach and mentor, Cook revealed how the English had helped fine-tuned his batting skills for years.

“There are too many people to thank individually, but a special mention must go to Graham Gooch. As a seven-year-old I queued for his autograph outside Essex County Cricket Club and years later was so fortunate to have him mentoring me. Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick. He made me realise you always need to keep improving whatever you are trying to achieve.”

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
