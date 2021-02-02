"Alex Hales is being punished way too much" - Shane Bond

Sydney Thunder coach Shane Bond has lambasted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over their treatment of Alex Hales. Bond believes the opening batsman is being punished "way too much" for failing tests for recreational drugs in 2019.

Alex Hales has not played an international match for England for almost two years. He suffered a 21-day ban for the drug case and was also excluded from England's squad for the 2019 World Cup.

Talking to Australia's Daily Telegraph, Bond remarked that Alex Hales has learned from his mistakes and has 'matured'.

"I just think that's really unfair because he's being punished for something that happened nearly three years ago. Lots of young men make mistakes but he's learned from it and grown-up. He's matured and he's a really good man that is just being punished way too much," said Bond.

Alex Hales had a dream outing in BBL 2020-21. The 32-year-old concluded his tournament on Sunday as the highest run-scorer, with 543 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38.79.

He is also, at present, the scorer of the highest individual score (110), and the holder of the highest strike rate (161.61) in the tournament for players with over 300 runs.

Shane Bond slams ECB's lack of communication with Alex Hales

Alex Hales

Shane Bond also frowned upon ECB's lack of communication about Alex Hales' whereabouts in the BBL.

"I've read a lot from the England camp about how it's about trust issues. Well, if that's the case, I want to know how they signed off on that because I'm still waiting for the phone call about how he's going over here. If you're going to make it about trust then you need to do your due diligence and see what's actually happening but he's been here for two seasons and no one's rung us from the ECB to ask how he's fitted in and what he's been doing," said Bond.

The former New Zealand pacer further added:

"You've seen other incidents in the past where people have been forgiven and moved on so you've got to wonder if it's down to personality clashes rather than actually about trust or whatever it may be. What really disappoints me is that no-one from the ECB has given him any clarity about what he's meant to do and how he can rebuild that trust. He's been a great servant to England cricket and is too good a player not for someone to just have the courtesy of letting him know what he needs to do. What's been happening is really unfair."

Despite's Alex Hales's outstanding season, Sydney Thunder's were knocked out in the qualifying stage and ended the tournament as the fourth best side.