CWC 2019: Alex Hales withdrawn from England squad for World Cup

Alex Hales

What's the story?

The ECB has announced on Monday that English opener Alex Hales has been removed from England's World Cup squad after his drug test failure.

In case you didn’t know..

Hales was serving a 21-day ban from cricket for recreational drug use. Earlier this week, his club Nottinghamshire confirmed that Hales has taken a break from cricket due to personal reasons.

The heart of the matter

ECB managing director Ashley Giles said:

"We have thought long and hard about this decision. We have worked hard to create the right environment around the England team and need to consider what is in the best interests of the team, to ensure they are free from any distractions and able to focus on being successful on the pitch."

"I want to make it clear this is not the end of Alex’s career as an England player. The ECB and the PCA will continue to aid Alex and work alongside his county club Nottinghamshire to give him the support he needs, to help him fulfil his potential as a professional cricketer."

This was a routine hair-follicle test every professional English cricketer had to undergo at the start and end of every season, and Hales was reported positive.

Hales has also been withdrawn from the squad for the Pakistan ODI series and the one-off ODI against Ireland.

Hales has scored 2419 runs from 70 ODIs at an average of 37.79, striking at 95.72. He has scored 14 fifties and six centuries. However, he is not in England's first-choice XI, with Jason Roy and Johny Bairstow doing the opening duties almost to perfection.

Last year, Hales was fined and suspended for his involvement in a Bristol nightclub incident.

What’s next?

The England board will soon announce a replacement for Hales for the World Cup and the Pakistan series. England will play a one-off ODI against Ireland on Friday.