Alex Hartley's top 3 spells in international cricket

Former England women’s left-arm spinner Alex Hartley has announced that she will retire from professional cricket at the end of the ongoing edition of the Hundred.

Hartley took a break from the game earlier this year, stating she was struggling mentally. She is representing Welsh Fire in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Hundred.

Having made her international debut in 2016, Hartley has represented England in 28 ODIs and four T20Is. She was part of the 2017 ODI World Cup that England won. She featured in eight of England's nine matches and was the team’s second-highest wicket-taker with 10 scalps. In the final against India at Lord’s, Hartley claimed the wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Varma.

Announcing her decision to retire on No Balls, the BBC podcast she co-hosts with Kate Cross, Hartley said:

"I'm hanging my boots up - I am officially retiring from cricket. I've absolutely loved it at Welsh Fire, every single second of it. The staff have been really supportive, they've been great over the last month. And I don't want to play 50-over cricket! I'm really, really excited. I'm going to really miss it. I'm going to be really sad - but it's right, isn't it? I've been thinking about it for ages."

In the wake of Hartley’s retirement announcement, we revisit three of her best bowling performances in international cricket.

#1 (4/24) vs West Indies in Kingston, October 2016

Hartley starred with 4/24 in England’s five-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth ODI of the tour of West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston in Jamaica in October 2016. West Indies won the toss and batted first in the game, but were bowled out for 155 in 47.1 overs.

The left-arm spinner got the huge wicket of West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor, who she had stumped for 57 off 101 balls. Hartley also claimed the scalps of Deandra Dottin (15), Merissa Aguilleira (6), and Shemaine Campbelle (4).

Her constant strikes ensured West Indies never got any momentum into their innings. Apart from Hartley, Katherine Sciver-Brunt also chipped in with 3/35.

Chasing 156, England got home with ease in 38.5 overs as Nat Sciver-Brunt guided the innings with an unbeaten 58 off 74 balls.

#2 (4/31) vs West Indies in Jamaica, October 2016

Hartley also claimed a four-wicket haul in the second ODI of the same series at Trelawny Stadium in Jamaica. On that occasion, though, the impressive performance came in a losing cause.

West Indies won the toss and batted first in this game too. They were knocked over for 148 in 50 overs as Hartley registered figures of 4/31.

The 29-year-old got the big wicket of Dottin for 21 off 46 balls, trapping the West Indies batter leg before. She also dismissed Campbelle (1), Britney Cooper (0) and Anisa Mohammed (4) cheaply. The left-arm spinner’s brilliance ensured England had to chase less than 150 to win the game.

Hartley’s impressive bowling effort, however, went in vain as England were bundled out for 110 in 41.4 overs. Dottin ran through the England batting with figures of 4/19, while Afy Fletcher picked up 3/20.

Overall, the left-arm spinner had a memorable tour of the West Indies. She was the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series, claiming 13 scalps at an average of 11.38. Hartley claimed 3/27 in the first ODI of the series as England registered a narrow five-run win over West Indies.

#3 (3/36) vs Sri Lanka in Hambantota, March 2019

Hartley starred with the ball in the second ODI in Hambantota during the tour of Sri Lanka in 2018/19. After Sri Lanka won the toss and batted first, the spinner picked up 3/36 as the hosts were held to 187/9 in their 50 overs.

Hartley cleaned up Anushka Sanjeewani (14 off 33 balls) as Sri Lanka slipped to 71/3. She returned to claim the scalps of Nilakshi de Silva (19) and Achini Kulasuriya (5) as England maintained a tight leash on the Lankans. Anya Shrubsole (2/21) and Laura Marsh (2/42) also chipped in with impressive performances.

Chasing 188, England romped home in 33.3 overs as Amy Jones (54 off 39), Tammy Beaumont (43 off 60), and Lauren Winfield-Hill (44 off 41) came up with significant batting efforts.