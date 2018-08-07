Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
All-Star Test XI comprising of left-handed batsmen and right-handed bowlers

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
543   //    07 Aug 2018, 12:41 IST

Several "All Time Cricket XI" list has been prepared by known cricketers. This list of All-Star Test XI comprises of left-handed batsmen and right-handed bowlers and hence unique in the constitution.

The players have fantastic cricket records and sound technique/temperament, hailing from all major cricket playing nations - Australia, England, Srilanka, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and West Indies.

Most of them have been either Wisden Cricketer of the Year or inductee of ICC Cricket Hall of Fame. This list contains 6 specialist batsmen, 1 bowling all-rounder, 2 fast bowlers and 2 spinners.


#1: Matthew Hayden

acknowledging the crowd
acknowledging the crowd

Hayden was one of the most destructive openers. He was similar to Gordon Greenidge but more dependable. He scored 8625 runs in 103 tests at an average of 50.73 which is phenomenal. Hayden holds the record for the highest individual test score (380) by an opening batsman in Test history. He was awarded the Australian Sports Medal.

#2: Alastair Cook

a
after scoring a century

Alastair Cook is the most stylish opener ever. He is always up for the fight and scored whenever the team needed him. He has scored 12158 runs in 157 tests at an average of 45.36. He was the youngest Englishman to score 2,000, 3,000, 4,000, 5,000 and 6,000 Test runs.

#3: Kumar Sangakkara

pl
playing the off drive

The best wicketkeeper-batsman to have ever played the game. His timing, strokeplay, and technique were impeccable. He scored 12400 runs in 134 tests at an average of 57.4. He was named the Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 2011 and 2015. He has scored 11 double centuries in Tests, second only to 12 by Don Bradman.

#4: Brian Lara

acknowle
acknowledging the crowd

Brian Lara remains an obvious choice because of his talent, determination, skill and match-winning ability. He scored 11953 runs in 131 Tests at an average of 52.88. He played pace as well as genuine spin bowling, with equal ease. He has the most centuries for a West Indian. He was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in January 2012.

#5: Graeme Smith

walking
walking towards the pavilion

Smith was brutal, savage and unfearing. He scored 9265 runs in 117 tests at an average of 48.25. He is the most successful test captain in test history (53 test wins). He is also the Captain of this side.

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
