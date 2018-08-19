Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-Time India-Pakistan combined Test XI that could defeat England in England

Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
5.17K   //    19 Aug 2018, 21:04 IST

Image result for sachin and wasim akram
Imagine these two players on the same side

Had there been no partition, the subcontinent would have been home to one of the greatest teams, the game of cricket has ever produced. That team would have transcended the mighty West Indies from the 80's and overpowered the all-Aussies from the early Noughties.

It would have comprised of real stalwarts and legends of the game. Let your imagination take a free roam for a minute or two. Imagine that you’re still residing in an undivided India where Kashmir is not a disputed territory, Lahore and Delhi exactly emulate each other and Kolkata is a pretty hectic drive from Quetta. Imagine having a combined Cricket team not divided by a mere Radcliffe line.

Subcontinental teams have had torrid outings whenever they have touched down upon the British shores. Even the best of the lot tend to struggle in the hostile and swinging English conditions.

But what if the subcontinent had never broken apart in two? What if we make an all-time Indo-Pak Test XI and compare it with the English teams of any cricketing era? Could the men, who were ruled by the British be able to outshine the English with such a team? I reckon this team could eclipse any cricketing team from any time and age:

Openers

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Courtesy Somerset CCC
Courtesy Somerset CCC

Unarguably, one of the greatest opening batsmen that have graced the game of cricket, Sunil Gavaskar personified picture-perfect technique and immaculate defence.

His staggering career average of 51.12 is defined by a kind of stroke-play that came right out of the cricketing playbooks. Gavaskar had 34 Test tons under his belt, 2 of which came in England. The likes of Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad will need to pull out magic from his pocket to get this prized wicket.

He reinvented the outlook of Indian Cricket and instilled professionalism and sophistication into it. As Harsha Bhogle, once, befittingly described:

“His (Gavaskar) numbers were stellar, but more important, to a country starved of self-respect, he was a godsend …”

#2 Sachin Tendulkar

Courtesy BBC
Arguably the greatest batsman in the world

A tally of nearly 16,000 Test runs, an average bordering a barely-believable 54 and with 51 Test centuries to his name; there was not even a feather’s doubt when choosing our 2nd opener for this star-studded XI.

Sachin Tendulkar is not only the most prolific run-getter in the game but also the finest icon that cricket has ever known. Through utter prowess and genius, he pioneered the art of batting for more than two decades before bowing out as an all-time great.

“Little Master” as renowned in the cricketing fraternity, Tendulkar enjoyed a highly impressive record on the British shores. In the 17 matches that he played in England, he racked up a plethora of runs at an average of 54.31.


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Greatest Cricketers of All Time Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Momin Mehmood Butt
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
3 reasons why Pakistan has been more successful than...
RELATED STORY
Sarfraz Ahmed explains why Pakistan have fared better...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined Test XI that can beat England in...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined Test XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top five individual Test bowling...
RELATED STORY
Sarfraz Ahmed warns India, Hardik Pandya trolled and more...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined ODI XI
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Successful Test XI against England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | 10:00 AM
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (31.0 ov)
ENG 161/10
Day 2 | Stumps: India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us