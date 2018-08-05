All-Time Test XI comprising of right-handed batsmen and left-handed bowlers

Preparing an All-Time list requires a lot of insight, knowledge, and focus. Over the period of years, several players have prepared a list of their All-time Test XI. Brearly, Chappell, Kapil, Imran, and others have come out with their list and garnered full attention and debate in the cricket fraternity.

I have also been playing and watching cricket for the past 30 years and hence thought of preparing such list of players with right-hand batsmen and left-hand bowlers.

This is a unique list and never been prepared before. I have included players from the major Test playing nations. The list is as follows:

#1: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar's records speak volumes about his batting. He was the first to score 10000+ runs, and also the first one to break Bradman's record of 29 centuries etc. His exploits against West Indies bowlers of 1970s and 80s are well documented in the annals of cricketing history.

#2: Virender Sehwag

Sehwag brought a fresh perspective to Test batting with his explosive ability to hit boundaries and maximums at will. In 2005 he was described by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack as the "most exciting opener" in the world. He scored 8568 runs in 104 Tests at an average of 49.34

