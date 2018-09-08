Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All-time top 5 bowling performances in Asia Cup

Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
873   //    08 Sep 2018, 09:20 IST

New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Group A - 2011 ICC World Cup
New Zealand v Sri Lanka: Group A - 2011 ICC World Cup

The wait is almost over as the biggest cricketing festival of Asia is all set to take the field in UAE from 15 September. This is the third Asia Cup that is set to be held in UAE and the first outside the subcontinent after 1995 edition.

All of five Asian Test playing nations will participate in this tournament and Hong Kong will also join them as they won the recently concluded Asia Cup qualifier in Malaysia. These six teams are divided into two groups. Defending champion India in group A with Pakistan and Hong Kong and runners-up Bangladesh in group B with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Tigers will take the field against Lions in the opening day of the tournament.

Now, on the eve of a new edition of Asia Cup, we had a deep look at the bowling performances in this tournament and found some exciting stats. Here we tried to sort out the all-time top five bowling performances in Asia Cup. 

#5 Muttiah Muralitharan, 5 for 31, against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka v India - Commonwealth Bank Series
Sri Lanka v India - Commonwealth Bank Series

The Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan is the holder of the world record of taking most scalps in ODI history. He took 534 wickets playing 350 ODIs. So, his presence in the history of best bowling performances in Asia cup is an inevitable affair.

Muralitharan took five wickets against Bangladesh back in 2008 at Karachi, Pakistan, just conceding 31 runs with a maiden to his name. 

Sri Lanka posted a huge total of 328 runs on that match with the help of two centuries by legendary Lankan-duo Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara. They made an opening stand of 201 runs. 

While chasing this huge total Bangladesh got packed within 38 overs and 3 balls just scoring 174 runs. Bangladesh lost the match by a big margin of 158 runs. They were outplayed by Muralitharan as he took half of their batsmen.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Sri Lanka Cricket Ajantha Mendis Muttiah Muralitharan Moments that changed cricket forever Great Cricketing Contests
Saif Hasnat
CONTRIBUTOR
Covering cricket in Bangladesh since 2013. Apart from being a Cricket Reporter he writes lyrics and story.
All time highest run scorers in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's Predicted Starting XI
RELATED STORY
A look back at India's Asia Cup triumphs
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manish Pandey to be included in the squad for...
RELATED STORY
India best possible XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 most thrilling encounters in Asia Cup history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us