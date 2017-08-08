CPL 2017: All you need to know about the teams

The tournament enjoys immense popularity in the Caribbean Islands.

by Umaima Saeed Opinion 08 Aug 2017, 11:22 IST

CPL has quite a few stars

The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League kicked-off on August 4. The extravagant T20 league was inspired by other franchise T20 leagues of the world, and enjoys as much popularity as Australia’s Big Bash League.

The competition is contested among 6 sides, each of which can play maximum of six overseas players. Each team faces off one opponent twice, similar to the IPL. At the end of the group stage, the top 4 teams qualify for the knockouts, which decides the finalists. Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, owns the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Here are the CPL teams and all that you need to know about them.

Barbados Tridents

The Tridents won the trophy in 2014

Winners of the 2014 edition, and the runners-up the following year, Barbados Tridents missed the playoffs in 2016. They have brought in Dwayne Smith from the Amazon Warriors, while Kane Williamson was signed for a whopping $130,000. As for the bowling department, legspinners Imran Khan and Damion Jacobs offer attacking options.

Led by Kieron Pollard and coached by former Indian skipper Robin Singh, the team boasts of other big names like Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz and South Africa’s Wayne Parnell.

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Kane Williamson, Shoaib Malik, Dwayne Smith, Nicholas Pooran, Wayne Parnell, Ravi Rampaul, Wahab Riaz, Raymon Reifer, Christopher Barnwell, Imran Khan, Damion Jacobs, Akeal Hosein, Ryan Wiggins, Tino Best

Guyana Amazon Warriors

The warriors have player three finals, but lost all

Guyana Warriors have reached the finals of the CPL thrice, but have always faltered at the final huddle. Their leading run-getter from 2016, swashbuckling batsman Chris Lynn was ruled out of the on-going edition on the eve of the tournament’s opener due to a shoulder injury.

Pakistan’s young gun Babar Azam was announced as his replacement. The batting department will be led by star New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill, while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, playing his first CPL, will be the bowling spearhead. Coached by Roger Harper, the side boasts of both young and veteran talent and will be eager to cross the final hurdle this time.

Squad: Sohail Tanvir, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton, Rayad Emrit, Rashid Khan, Jason Mohammed, Steven Taylor, Veerasammy Permaul, Roshon Primus, Gajanand Singh, Assad Fudadin, Keon Joseph, Steven Jacobs, S Katwaroo, Ali Khan, Shimron Hetmyer

Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tawallahs will be aiming for their third title

Led by former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, and coached by Paul Nixon, the defending champions have won the tournament twice. Their team’s strength is boosted by the presence of two fine all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan and Imad Wasim. They will miss the service of their best batsman Chris Gayle, who has joined St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Squad: Lendl Simmons, Kumar Sangakkara, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Sami, Rovman Powell, Gidron Pope, Kesrick Williams, Garey Mathurin, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Krishmar Santokie, Jonathan Foo, Kennar Lewis, Andre McCarthy, Odean Smith

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Chris Gayle is playing for St Kittis in this edition

St. Kitts and Nevis joined the tournament in the third edition and finished at the bottom the last two years. They have a powerful squad this year, and the presence of Chris Gayle will sharpen their knives further. They also have quality all-rounders in Mohammad Nabi, Ben Cutting and Carlos Brathwaite. Tabraiz Shamsi and Samuel Badree fill up their spin seats. They have won both their games this season so far.

Squad: Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Hasan Ali, Chris Gayle, Brandon King, Jeremiah Louis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Samuel Badree, Shamarh Brooks, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikhil Dutta, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Devon Thomas

St. Lucia Stars

St. Lucia Stars have underperformed every year

The St. Lucia Zouks have changed their name to St. Lucia Stars. The powerless team has always finished in the bottom three but will look to change their fortunes this time around. With Darren Sammy as the captain, the team boasts of a powerful all-rounder in Shane Watson. Lasith Malinga will be their lead bowler while the batting department will have the services of David Miller and Marlon Samuels among others.

Squad: Darren Sammy, Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Eddie Leie, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Timil Patel, Shane Shillingford, Shane Watson, Sunil Ambris, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kamran Akmal, Keddy Lesporis, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jesse Ryder

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders have the same logo as the Kolkata Knight Riders

The Trinbago Knight Riders, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, have the same logo as the Kolkata Knight Riders. The 2015 champions have a balanced squad with a specialist in the batting and bowling department. Dwayne Bravo, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, is at the helm of the team. Presence of players like Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro give the side some power-hitting options. They beat the St. Lucia Stars by 9 wickets in their opening game.

Squad: Hashim Amla, Dwayne Bravo, Kevon Cooper, Brad Hogg, Nikita Miller, Sunil Narine, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Shadab Khan, Ronsford Beaton, Darren Bravo, Hamza Tariq, Brendon McCullum, Colin Munro, William Perkins, Khary Pierre, Javon Searles, Mehedi Hasan