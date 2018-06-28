Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Montreal Tigers

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 281 // 28 Jun 2018, 19:19 IST

Malinga will be a key part of the Tigers' success

The Global T20 Canada, which is the international T20 league held in Canada, begins its inaugural season today. It is a matter of great relevance that countries like Canada are popping up in the World map for cricket, and events like these will definitely help in the development of the game in those places.

The league is contested by the Windies B team and five main Canada-based city teams - namely the Edmonton Royals, Montreal Tigers, Toronto Nationals, Vancouver Knights and Winnipeg Hawks. Almost 1600 players participated in the players' draft that was conducted on June 3, 2018, out of which nearly 600 were Canadians. In the end 96 players were selected to play for the six teams, 16 players apiece. The tournament will also feature marquee players Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Chris Lynn, Lasith Malinga, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell and Darren Sammy.

The Montreal Tigers are one of the principal sides in the T20 league. Coached by Tom Moody, the team has a good set of players which can definitely go all the way and take a direct shot at the title. In the upcoming slides, we shall get familiar with Montreal Tigers, the squad, their chances and more.

General Overview

The Montreal Tigers is one of the six teams in the Global T20 League Canada. It is coached by Tom Moody and is captained by Lasith Malinga, who is also their icon player.

Tom Moody is the current coach of Indian Premier League(IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were runners-up in the recently concluded season. He has also achieved his share of successes with the Sri Lankan cricket team, leading them to the 2007 Cricket World Cup finals.

Lasith Malinga was the captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team that won the 2014 Edition of the T20I World Cup, defeating India in the finals.