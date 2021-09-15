Want to replicate Rohit Sharma’s success as an all-format player: Alyssa Healy

Australian batter Alyssa Healy is keen to take a leaf out of Rohit Sharma’s book as she seeks to find success across all formats. Australia are preparing for a multi-format series against India, which will also feature a pink-ball Test.

Alyssa Healy finds herself in a similar position to where Rohit was at the start of the Test series in England. She batted in the middle order in the first three of her four Tests. In Australia’s last Test match, though, the 31-year-old were promoted to open the batting and scored her maiden Test half-century.

The wicketkeeper-batter admitted that she is inspired by how Rohit has transformed himself into an all-format player by taking up the challenge of opening in Test matches. She was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I look at the modern Test game and see how it's changed quite a lot. I watch a lot of the men's cricket and I look at someone like Rohit Sharma who is one of the most devastating white-ball batters in the world and yet he's a really successful opener in Test cricket. So for me, I said look at somebody like him and think about how he translates those skills across all the formats, could I potentially replicate that somehow?"

Alyssa Healy has played only a handful of Tests so far. Australia’s next in the longer format will actually be a pink-ball encounter at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. Speaking about the challenge, Alyssa Healy opined:

"It's a tricky one because I've only played four Tests so I wouldn't say I'm overly comfortable with how to play or how to approach a Test. From my point of view, I don't think it's going to change too much from my one-day international batting. I think the ability to give yourself more time is such a blessing.”

Alyssa Healy will be keen to add to her 201 Test runs when Australia face India in the day-night encounter.

“They always love throwing something new at us” - Alyssa Healy on the challenge of playing India

India and Australia have had some interesting tussles in recent times. Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 171 saw India thump Australia in the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final. Poonam Yadav's brilliance with the ball then saw India defeat Australia in the opening game of the T20 World Cup last year. Australia, however, went on to thrash India in the final.

Alyssa Healy said, reflecting on the battles between the two sides:

"Sometimes a bit of the unknown and the unpredictable nature of India makes them incredibly dangerous. They've picked a few new players that we haven't seen before on this tour. So they always love throwing something new at us, even if it is Poonam Yadav, she always has something new to throw at us, just to kick us off track again."

India’s tour of Australia will begin with the first ODI on September 21 in Mackay.

