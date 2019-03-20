Ambati Rayudu: A 'rebel' still facing overbearing treatment from his superiors

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature 135 // 20 Mar 2019, 16:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ambati Rayudu

There is a lot of debate going on about who will be India's number four in the all-important World Cup 2019. However, just a month ago, the discussion was almost closed as skipper Virat Kohli had nominated the 'consistent' Ambati Rayudu for the spot.

So why is everyone worried about No. 4 again?

To my mind, we are being unjust to one of the unluckiest Indian cricketers ever. Rayudu, now 33, began his career in 2002 at the age of 16. Within a span of one year the teenager found himself in the India 'A' team. His exceptional talent and consistency earned him the prestigious role of captaining India in the 2004 U-19 World Cup.

The right-handed batsman was just a step short of making his entry to the Indian team, when all of a sudden everything changed. The youngster's participation in the now-defunct Indian Cricket League (ICL), which was declared 'rebellious' by BCCI, made him face the wrath of the cricket board and put a stop to his budding career.

This halt lasted for almost another 4 years. Then finally in 2009, Rayudu initiated a new paragraph in his cricket life by making a comeback in domestic cricket.

It took a bit of time for him to settle down, but once he did, the old fluent and fearless Rayudu was back on track.

In 2012, the long-cherished dream of the Andhra Pradesh-born cricketer was about to be fulfilled as he was included in the Indian squad for two T20I matches against England. But much to his dismay, he couldn't get a place in the final XI.

Later, in 2013, Rayudu was again named as a replacement in the side but guess what, the debut didn't happen this time around either. The dedication and unending hard work finally paid off as he came out in that blue jersey against Zimbabwe in the same year.

The warrior responded strongly, making an unbeaten half-century on his debut.

Advertisement

Rayudu continued to be India's reserve batsman in several assignments after that, including the 2015 World Cup, but warmed the benches most of the times while playing an occasional match or two as well. Recently, his career-best performance in the 2018 IPL season helped him get back in the reckoning.

Things got better as Rayudu enjoyed a good Asia Cup, followed by an even better West Indies ODI series. And all this happened while India were struggling to find the right personnel for the middle-order.

Rayudu's career seemed to be gaining momentum, but again a couple of 'unimpressive' performances have brought the 33-year-old under the scanner. In his last 10 ODIs, seven of which were played in Australia and New Zealand, Rayudu has made 247 runs at an average of 24.7, including two not-outs and a brace of ducks.

However, Rayudu's overall career average in 55 ODIs remains a marvelous 47, most of which have come at number 4.

Now, the question needs to be asked: are these numbers so worrisome that India need a new number 4? The answer is a big NO.

Rayudu at least deserves a chance in World Cup 2019, owing to not only his considerable numbers but also his never-ending courage. Let's not see him as a rebel, that he never was.

Advertisement