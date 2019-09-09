Amol Muzumdar appointed South Africa's new interim batting coach

Amol Muzumdar

What's the story?

Former Ranji Trophy veteran Amol Muzumdar has joined the coaching staff of the South African cricket team as its new interim batting coach. Cricket South Africa confirmed his appointment today.

In case you didn't know...

Amol Muzumdar had made a name for himself by playing for Mumbai in India's most prestigious domestic tournament, Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batsman was nicknamed the next Sachin Tendulkar but the tragedy of career was that he never played a single game for the Indian cricket team.

He announced his retirement from first class cricket in September 2014 with 11,167 runs to his name. In his 20-year long domestic career, Muzumdar played a crucial role for Team Mumbai and enhanced the prestige of the domestic team. Post retirement, he has worked with the U-19 and U-23 teams of India at the National Cricket Academy. Besides, he has also been a part of Rajasthan Royals' coaching staff in the Indian Premier League.

The heart of the matter

Cricket South Africa's Director Corrie Van Zyl stated:

"Amol is a perfect fit for us. He brings an intimate knowledge of Indian playing conditions and the challenges our batsmen are likely to face. He also assisted us at the spin bowling camp we held recently in India and thus has already built up a good working relationship with Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Zubayr Hamza."

After receiving the news of his appointment as the new interim batting coach of South Africa, Muzumdar commented:

"Cricket has always been and will continue to be my calling. Having spent 25 years on the pitch as a player I intend to spend the next 25 tapping and grooming talent on the cricket field. I am very excited about this new chapter to my coaching career."

What's next?

South Africa will play a 3-match T20I series against India which will commence from 15th September. It will be interesting to see how Muzumdar's involvement helps the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen.

