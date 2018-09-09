Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
An All Time Eleven of 'Gentlemen'

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
52.80K   //    09 Sep 2018, 15:19 IST

Adam Gilchrist
Adam Gilchrist is immensely loved and adored by fans around the world

Cricket is generally considered as the gentleman's game but with the advent of T-20 cricket, players nowadays often cross the line. Monetary penalties and punishments could only curb the friction among the players on the field but has not stopped it completely. Despite all of this there have been many cricketers who have set examples for future generations to follow. They have never been involved in verbal battles and have always played the game in the right spirit.

So, let us now take a look at the team of gentlemen who have proved cricket is indeed a gentleman's game.

#1 Adam Gilchrist

In cricket's early days, the role of wicket-keepers was primarily to keep wickets but, in the last two decades, with the arrival of Australia's Adam Gilchrist, the role of a wicket-keeper has been redefined due to his exploits with both bat and gloves.

Arguably, Adam Gilchrist is one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsman of modern-day cricket. Gilly is fondly remembered for his honesty on the field. He has never waited for the umpire’s decision when he knew he was out.

Gilchrist has played 96 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 13 T20Is scoring 5570, 9619 and 272 runs respectively. After being plagued by injuries, Gilly decided to hang his boots from international cricket on 4th March 2008.

Prasad Mandati
ANALYST
A cricket aficionado and an ardent fan of Virat Kohli .............. Enough said!!
Describing a cricketer in 1 picture
Contact Us Advertise with Us