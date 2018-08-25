Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
An eleven that consists only of all-rounders

Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.13K   //    25 Aug 2018, 07:48 IST

All-rounders are a vital commodity in any team in any of the formats. All-rounders very much affect the team performance as they bring correct balance to the team. Having a good bunch of all-rounders is an essential asset, it gives you an extra option to play a batsman or a bowler.

We are not going to talk about the bits, and pieces all-rounders who can fetch you few runs on a lucky day or roll over their arm when your main bowlers get the bashing. It's about them who are weighed down in gold, and their grandeur remains forever. 

Yeah, we shall mention about the genuine all-rounders whose heroics have led their team to glory unforgettable times in the past years. It's not about T20 or ODIs; discussions will be made with context to test match or say the real cricket.

Let's have a look at the almost unbeatable eleven in the history of the game -

#1. Sir Garfield Sobers( West -Indies)

Enter caption

Probably the most versatile cricketer of cricket history, Garry Sobers was once described as " five in one cricketer" by Don Bradman. He formed the legendary opening pair with Gordon Greenidge. Besides his batting talent, he could bowl left-arm orthodox spin, left arm swing, and he mastered the art of chinamen as well.

Batting: Match-93, Run-8032, Avg-57.78

Bowling: Match-93, Wicket-235


#2. Sachin Tendulkar (India)

<p>

Second weakest bowler in the eleven, but you can't underestimate bowling talent of someone who has scalped over 200 wickets in international cricket. With no other wrist spin in the team, he can be a good option for the skipper.

His batting heroics are unquestionable as he is the highest scorer in test cricket and also holds the record for most no of centuries.

Batting: Match-200, Run-15921, Avg-53.79

Bowling: Match-200, Wicket-46


Abhishek Bajiya
CONTRIBUTOR
cricket fanatic
