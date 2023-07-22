"An institution in himself" - Salman Butt reserves high praise for Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has spoken about how Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has emerged as an ideal role model for young up-and-coming cricketers.

Butt opined that Kohli is probably the fittest cricketer in world cricket at the moment. He pointed out that the seasoned campaigner has excelled in all departments, from on-field performances to his commitment to the sport.

Butt spoke highly of Kohli on his YouTube channel, elaborating:

"Looking at Virat Kohli's fitness, he can continue playing. He has been scoring runs, and he is not just fit but one of the fittest players in the world. He could very well be the fittest cricketer. He is someone who is an institution in himself. His career is a roadmap for youngsters. Be it his nutrition, commitment, dedication, and ability to thrive under pressure, he is a brilliant example."

The ongoing second Test between India and West Indies at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain is Virat Kohli's 500th international outing. He shone with the bat in the landmark match, notching up his 29th Test ton.

Kohli scored 121 runs before being run out in India's first innings, helping the side register an impressive 438-run total after being asked to bat first.

"Seems as if India are playing against a minnow team" - Salman Butt on the Men in Blue's two-match Test series against West Indies

Salman Butt further stated that West Indies have failed to give India a tough fight so far in the ongoing two-match Test series.

He suggested that while West Indies have talented batters in their lineup, they haven't played with the right temperament. The cricketer-turned-pundit emphasized that the hosts will have to post a good score in the second Test, otherwise, India will once again complete an easy win.

"It has just been one-sided dominance so far. It seems as if India are playing against a minnow team. If West Indies somehow manage to get to 350 or 375, only then could we get to see some sort of contest. However, India are a superior bowling side. West Indies have the talent, but the batters tend to play extravagant shots once in a while, causing their downfall," Butt said.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A magnificent by Virat Kohli and fifties from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin help India post a big first innings score on the board 🏏



#WIvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Gj9SMVoGp5 Tea on Day 2!A magnificentby Virat Kohli and fifties from Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin help India post a big first innings score on the board 🏏

Notably, West Indies did a fine job with the bat on Day 2, finishing at 81/4 in 41 overs at stumps.