A MS Dhoni captaincy record that Virat Kohli won't be able to match

With Australia winning Kohli's hopes were dashed

by Debdoot Das Stats 27 Feb 2017, 13:49 IST

Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

Virat Kohli has had a brilliant run as captain in Test but won’t be able to match a unique record set by former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Under the fierce wicket-keeper batsman’s captaincy, India had never lost a home Test again Australia. The man from Jharkhand had a flawless record against the men from Down Under winning eight games.

In case you did not know

Kohli and his men had a tremendous run in Test matches prior to the first Test against the Australians at Pune. Before the game team, India were on an unbeaten streak of 19 matches. However, at Pune, things changed.

Australia winning the toss and batting first came as the first blow. The ball started turning from the outset but still, the visitors managed to apply themselves to get to 260 runs.

In reply, the Indians were only able to get to 105. Australia batted again and set India a massive target of 441 runs. Left-arm spinner Steve O’ Keefe was the wrecker in chief in the second innings to as he grabbed match figures of 12/70 and helped bowl out India for just 107.

The heart of the matter

Kohli’s men are still favourites to win the series but the MS Dhoni’s record is now out of reach. India lost the very first game of the series and with it went Kohli’s hopes of whitewashing the Aussies.

Under Dhoni, though India had never lost a home Test match against the Aussies. He first led India to a 2-0 series win in the four-match series in 2008/2009 and then again won by the same margin in 2010/2011. In 2012/2013 India demolished the visitors 4-0 in which Dhoni smashed a scintillating double ton.

What’s next?

Though the MS Dhoni record is unsurpassable for Kohli, he will eye other milestones as there are three Test matches still left. Knowing Kohli, he will leave no stone unturned in trying to get his team back into the series again.

After a string of double hundreds and centuries, Kohli failed to come up with anything special in the first Test and he will be itching to get a big one in the second game which starts in a few days time.

Sportskeeda’s take

MS Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India ever and Kohli is following in his footsteps. Yes, there might be a slip here and there but Kohli won’t give up on records and numbers that easily.