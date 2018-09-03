An Open Letter to Alastair Cook

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

Dear Alastair Cook,

The entire world is paying tribute to a champion player who has created and left behind himself a legacy. The timing of your retirement is perfect just like your trademark cut shots. Your retirement marks an end of an era. Your boots are too large for England to fill in. Being a Test opener in England is never easy where the new ball swings rapidly but you have mastered this art. It has been an absolute privilege to watch your trademark cut shots against some of the most feared bowlers in the world.

Your hunger for runs and big daddy hundreds combined with an absolute resolve to accumulate runs by wearing down the opposition bowlers has made you one of the best in the business in the world. Test Cricket is bound to miss its champion. Unfortunately, you have had to face a lot of pressure during your captaincy stint playing in a Test-crazy country like England.

Your ability to handle the pressure and your determination to lead the team in some of its toughest times have inspired generations of cricketers around the world. Dear Test Cricket, it is sad that the “Grinder” and “Accumulator” of runs with the bat is bidding farewell to the game and I hope that it's a fitting farewell to one of the greats of the game.

There is no doubt about the fact that you have been England’s best batsman by a county mile. You have left behind yourself a legacy and great memories to cherish upon. I solemnly respect your decision and congratulate you on your fantastic career.

As this champion player is hanging up his boots and bidding farewell to our game, I want to thank you for being such a fantastic ambassador to Test cricket in times where there have been concerns over the future of the game.

I hope that you will continue to serve Test cricket in some way or the other in your post-retirement life because I strongly feel that Test cricket needs you at this crucial juncture given the fact that new formats like 100-ball cricket are being developed and promoted that threaten Test cricket's very own existence.

I wish you a happy retirement life and thank you for all the memories that you have given.

-An Open Letter from a Die Hard Test Cricket Fan