Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

An Open Letter to Alastair Cook

Adwait Abhyankar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
385   //    03 Sep 2018, 22:18 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

Dear Alastair Cook,

The entire world is paying tribute to a champion player who has created and left behind himself a legacy. The timing of your retirement is perfect just like your trademark cut shots. Your retirement marks an end of an era. Your boots are too large for England to fill in. Being a Test opener in England is never easy where the new ball swings rapidly but you have mastered this art. It has been an absolute privilege to watch your trademark cut shots against some of the most feared bowlers in the world.

Your hunger for runs and big daddy hundreds combined with an absolute resolve to accumulate runs by wearing down the opposition bowlers has made you one of the best in the business in the world. Test Cricket is bound to miss its champion. Unfortunately, you have had to face a lot of pressure during your captaincy stint playing in a Test-crazy country like England.

Your ability to handle the pressure and your determination to lead the team in some of its toughest times have inspired generations of cricketers around the world. Dear Test Cricket, it is sad that the “Grinder” and “Accumulator” of runs with the bat is bidding farewell to the game and I hope that it's a fitting farewell to one of the greats of the game.

There is no doubt about the fact that you have been England’s best batsman by a county mile. You have left behind yourself a legacy and great memories to cherish upon. I solemnly respect your decision and congratulate you on your fantastic career.

As this champion player is hanging up his boots and bidding farewell to our game, I want to thank you for being such a fantastic ambassador to Test cricket in times where there have been concerns over the future of the game.

I hope that you will continue to serve Test cricket in some way or the other in your post-retirement life because I strongly feel that Test cricket needs you at this crucial juncture given the fact that new formats like 100-ball cricket are being developed and promoted that threaten Test cricket's very own existence.

I wish you a happy retirement life and thank you for all the memories that you have given.

-An Open Letter from a Die Hard Test Cricket Fan

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Alastair Cook Test cricket League of Legends
Adwait Abhyankar
CONTRIBUTOR
England coach Trevor Bayliss backs Alastair Cook
RELATED STORY
Alastair Cook's career insight
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test, Day 1, Session 1:...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya the all-rounder: An obsession or a need?
RELATED STORY
England in control after middle-order's defiance  
RELATED STORY
3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England
RELATED STORY
Can India make the most remarkable comeback to win the...
RELATED STORY
India's inability to wind-up the tail continues to haunt...
RELATED STORY
Kohli’s march to greatness continues as he topples the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us