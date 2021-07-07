MS Dhoni's birthday: 5 memorable knocks by the former Indian skipper in ODIs

7th of July is arguably one of the most celebrated days for the cricket frenzy Indian fans as it's MS Dhoni's birthday. With a career spanning well over a decade, Dhoni has achieved several accolades in the history of the game.

In 2013, he recorded the rare feat of becoming the only captain in world cricket to win all three ICC trophies after leading India to the coveted Champions Trophy title. Dhoni previously helped Team India win the T20 and ODI World Cup.

On his special day, we look at five of his most memorable knocks over the years in the ODI format.

#1 2nd April 2011 - 91* vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium

#ThisDayThatYear - In 2011, “Dhoni finishes off in style. India lift the World Cup after 28 years” - in @RaviShastriOfc's immortal voice pic.twitter.com/Q61sLx10VA — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2017

2nd April 2011 is regarded as one of the glorious chapters in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni marshaled the team to a historic World Cup win on home soil after a 28-year wait at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While his personal form ebbed and flowed throughout the tournament, the skipper produced a masterclass in the summit clash of the iconic event against Asian rivals Sri Lanka.

With the stadium packed to capacity and a sea of blue fans supporting the home team, Dhoni walked in to bat when India were 114 for three while chasing 275 runs for victory.

Dhoni anchored the run chase with a match-defining knock of 91* to guide India to a famous win. Over the course of his innings, he stitched together a crucial 109-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Gautam Gambhir to help the team inch closer to victory.

His blistering knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes, including the winning hit that sent the Indian fans into jubilation after a 28-year-long wait.

#2 5th April 2005 - 148 vs Pakistan, Visakhapatnam

After a sedate start to his international career, MS Dhoni first showcased his destructive ability in the second ODI against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Promoted up the order at No.3, he notched up his maiden international hundred to help India post a mammoth total of 356 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Walking in to bat after the fall of Sachin Tendulkar's wicket at 26, the wicket-keeper batsman steadied the Indian innings along with Virender Sehwag.

With the help of 15 fours and four sixes, he showcased glimpses of his enormous power and hard-hitting abilities as he recorded 148 runs off just 123 balls to ensure India a match-winning total.

#3 31st October 2005 - 183* vs Sri Lanka, Jaipur

15 fours, 10 sixes and 183* off 145! ⚡️💪💪⚡️#OnThisDay in 2005, @msdhoni took Sri Lanka by storm and notched up his highest ODI score. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3lqDQQfPSV — BCCI (@BCCI) October 31, 2020

In the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Jaipur, MS Dhoni registered his highest score in the format after a record-breaking knock of 183* off just 145 balls.

Chasing 299 runs for victory, he single-handedly propelled India to a win with a historic innings studded with 15 boundaries and 10 sixes. His brutal knock resulted in Team India registering a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

#4 30th December 2012 - 113 vs Pakistan, Chennai

Yet again, the crisis man of Indian cricket guided the team out of a challenging situation in the first ODI against Pakistan in Chennai. After being asked to bat first, India were reeling at 29 for the loss of five wickets when Dhoni walked into bat at number seven.

Despite losing partners at the other end, he single-handedly guided the team to post a commendable total of 227 runs. The skipper notched up yet another fighting hundred (113*) to bail the team out of a sticky situation and give the bowlers a substantial total to defend.

#5 11th July 2013 - 45* vs Sri Lanka, Port of Spain

MS Dhoni's 45* helped Team India win the tri-nation final against Sri Lanka

Over the years, MS Dhoni has mastered the art of the run chase. In the summit clash of the tri-nation series against Sri Lanka, his heroics in the last over helped the Indian team seal a famous win on the Caribbean islands.

India were chasing 202 runs for victory in a low-scoring encounter. However, with 15 runs needed off the final over and just one wicket in hand, MS Dhoni once again weaved his magic as he smashed Shaminda Eranga for 6,4 and 6 to seal the match in favor of the Indian team.

In the context of the game, his unbeaten knock of 45 runs holds significant importance as it helped India clinch the trophy and continue their fine form post their Champions Trophy winning campaign.

Edited by Samya Majumdar