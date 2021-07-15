Should Indian give Wriddhiman Saha a chance against England?

Just as the passionate fans of Indian cricket were looking forward to the second edition of the World Test Championship, the possibility of an Indian player contracting the COVID-19 virus rocked millions of people.

While there has not been any clarity on the identity of the player, some reports suggest that Rishabh Pant has been infected and is currently undergoing a quarantine.

After a heart-wrenching loss to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final, the Indian team is all set for a five-Test match series against hosts England. The series will begin on August 4 at Trent Bridge.

The final game of the much-anticipated world event showcased glimpses of the stern test that awaits the young Indian contingent in the United Kingdom. One of the areas of concern for the Indian team in an away series is the performance of the batting unit.

None of the Indian batters managed to score a half-century in the final encounter, as the team were bundled out for a modest total across two innings.

Is Saha the answer to India's lower order conundrum?

Wriddhiman Saha in action with the bat.

While there is no clarity on the timeline of Pant's recovery, the young wicket-keeper might recover in time and attain optimum fitness before the first Test.

The Indian team, however, will look to cover their bases and tinker with the combinations in the side to add more variety to the playing XI. With challenging conditions on offer, the team management could be tempted to add a batsman in the mix to strengthen the lower order.

While there is no doubt on the enormous talent and skill possessed by Rishabh Pant, questions pertaining to his wicket-keeping ability are a matter of concern.

Pant's dismissal in the second innings of the finale raised doubts regarding his temperament in the most challenging phase of the game. The wicket proved to be a turning point as the Indian team slumped from 156 for the loss of six wickets to 170 all out.

Meanwhile, Wriddhiman Saha is the best wicket-keeper in India and last featured for the team in the first Test match against Australia in Adelaide. Since then, he has been working relentlessly to earn his place back in the side.

Like most of the Indian players, the 36-year old went through the grind of first-class cricket and piled up runs in domestic cricket before making his much-awaited Test debut against South Africa in 2010.

Saha notched up one of his best Test knocks of 117 runs against the mighty Australians. With the Indian side reeling at 328 runs for the loss of six wickets, the Bengal player and Cheteshwar Pujara forged a crucial 199-run partnership to help India gain a vital first-innings lead.

One of the highlights of innings was the sheer grit and determination showcased by Saha in testing conditions. After dealing with a barrage of short deliveries and verbal volleys, Saha bailed India out of crises and crafted his way to the third century of his career.

A chance for Wriddhiman Saha to shine again

With his notable contributions during his international career and concerns regarding the lower middle-order, the management could be tempted to give Saha a shot in the longest format of the game.

In 38 Test matches, Saha has amassed 1251 runs at an average of 29.09 with three hundreds to his name. His contribution lower down the order and his ability to bat for long periods of time has often helped the Indian team in challenging situations.

As the Indian team embarks on their quest for supremacy in the longest format of the game, Wriddhiman Saha's contributions could be critical with the gloves and the bat lower down the order.

