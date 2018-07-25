Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Anderson's comments nothing but childish, says Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
980   //    25 Jul 2018, 13:47 IST

CRICKET-ENG-IND
CRICKET-ENG-IND

James Anderson's attempt to ruffle Virat Kohli even before a ball in the Test series has been bowled has not gone down well with Indians, first there was Gautam Gambhir, and now it is former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan who has hit back at the fast bowler, calling his tactics ineffective and his demeanour 'childish'.

Yesterday, speaking to TOI, Siva said, "This is a typical style of attacking the captain and trying to disintegrate his mind. Once you attack the captain, the entire team stands to suffer." He labelled it a strategy of the days of old and was of the view that it was not effective anymore, mostly because of the cohesion of Indian players with the overseas ones after eleven years of IPL cricket.

He further went on to nullify Anderson's remarks of Kohli being desperate to get some runs for himself in the series as he said, "Which batsmen doesn't want to get runs? More so in Test match cricket. Even Anderson, as a tail-ender, would try to score runs for his team. As captain.

"Kohli would try and do the same by scoring runs. But more than his runs, his team would be his top-most priority. Therefore, his comments are nothing but childish." Siva went on and challenged Anderson to get fit and pick some wickets instead of engaging in the vain frugality of words.

This is not the first time Anderson has had a take at Kohli, in 2016 he called out the Indian captain for being a home-track bully rather than being able to perform in challenging conditions, as a blunt reference to Kohli's disastrous 2014 tour of England.

While that remark was out of frustration and an inability to mar Kohli's concentration, it was somewhat hypocritical in nature as Anderson himself fades away in terms of both impact and figures as England leave the shores and play away from the overcast skies and without the heavily lacquered Duke ball that swings prodigiously.

Nevertheless, the constant baiting has set up an exciting contest and it will be interesting to note how Kohli fares in England with the pressure of expectations on his back, determination in mind, ghosts of the past and the sublime touch of the present.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket James Anderson Virat Kohli
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 3 overseas Test wins for Team India in the last ten...
RELATED STORY
India vs England 2018: 3 instances when India gave...
RELATED STORY
India-England Test XI of the modern era (last 25 years)
RELATED STORY
Key Contests between India and England Test series in 2018
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
Hardik Pandya - The all-rounder India always wanted
RELATED STORY
Why is MS Dhoni irreplaceable?
RELATED STORY
England's guide to digest Kul-Cha: A tale of turning tables
RELATED STORY
3 tactics India might use to conquer tests in England
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| 10:00 AM
IND 322/6 (84.0 ov)
ESX
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us