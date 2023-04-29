Andrew Strauss to step down from his ECB roles in May

Former England opener Andrew Strauss will step down from his role as Strategic Advisor and Chair of the Performance Cricket Committee at the ECB in May. The former skipper feels it's the right time to quit, given his numerous commitments outside the organization.

Strauss, a two-time Ashes-winning captain, joined the board in September 2020 and served as the interim managing director for the men's team between February and May 2022. The 46-year-old was also the director of England Cricket for three-and-a-half years.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#England #CricketTwitter ECB interim managing director, Andrew Strauss has confirmed that Joe Root will remain as England Test captain. ECB interim managing director, Andrew Strauss has confirmed that Joe Root will remain as England Test captain.#England #CricketTwitter https://t.co/mWgJ2GalX1

The 100-Test veteran underlined that he enjoyed his time at the ECB and hopes the board gets the perfect successor moving forward. He said:

"I've really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams. With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I've decided it's time to step away from my current role. I wish the new Board all the very best as it continues in its mission to grow our game."

Among other developments, the ECB has appointed four new Non-Executive Directors — Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE, Jennifer Owen Adams and Gareth Williams. Their three-year appointment comes after the loss of Brenda Trenowden, who passed away in August last year as well as a few board members leaving the office.

"I've greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided" - Richard Thompson on Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss. (Image Credits: Getty)

ECB Chair Richard Thompson thanked Strauss for his unrelenting support throughout his tenure and hopes to see him in some role within the board again in the future. He said:

"Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles. I've greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as Chair, and have enjoyed working with him. We are currently implementing the vast majority of recommendations from his impressive High Performance Review, which I believe will help our England Men's teams to sustain their success. I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game and hope he will return in the future."

The England men's team will start their summer with a one-off Test against Ireland on June 1 at Lord's. Ben Stokes and Co. will later compete in the Ashes series, beginning on June 16.

Poll : 0 votes