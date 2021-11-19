Angelo Mathews returns as Sri Lanka announce 22-man squad for West Indies Test series

All-rounder Angelo Mathews is set to make his return to international cricket in the upcoming Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test series. The former Sri Lankan skipper had reportedly informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he was considering international retirement after a contract dispute with the board.

However, the issues have now been resolved, and Angelo Mathews is now ready to play for his country for the first time since April. While Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the home team, there are four new faces, namely Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara, Suminda Lakshan and Chamika Gunasekera in the 22-man squad.

Here is the full Sri Lankan squad for the home Tests against West Indies:

Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Minod Bhanuka, Kamil Mishara, Roshane Silva, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suminda Lakshan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekera.

Experienced batter Lahiru Thirimanne failed to make the cut for the 22-man squad. The selection committee preferred uncapped Kamil Mishara over him after the 20-year-old scored two half-centuries in two first-class games for Sri Lanka 'A' against Shaheens.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2021 Test Series Schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC



🏏1st Test - 21st to 25th Nov

🏏 2nd Test - 29th Nov to 3rd Dec

🏟️ GICS, Galle



Broadcasting Platforms:

📺 – Siyatha TV, Pay TV: Dialog & IPTV – SLT (Sony Six)

📻 - SLBC

💻 - SLC YouTube Channel West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2021 #SLvWI 🏏1st Test - 21st to 25th Nov🏏 2nd Test - 29th Nov to 3rd Dec🏟️ GICS, GalleBroadcasting Platforms:📺 – Siyatha TV, Pay TV: Dialog & IPTV – SLT (Sony Six)📻 - SLBC💻 - SLC YouTube Channel West Indies tour of Sri Lanka 2021 #SLvWI 🏏1st Test - 21st to 25th Nov🏏 2nd Test - 29th Nov to 3rd Dec🏟️ GICS, Galle Broadcasting Platforms:📺 – Siyatha TV, Pay TV: Dialog & IPTV – SLT (Sony Six)📻 - SLBC💻 - SLC YouTube Channel https://t.co/Huzg08OEe8

The two-match ICC World Test Championship series between Sri Lanka and West Indies will start this Sunday in Galle. The Galle International Stadium will host both games of this series. The second match is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Fans should note that this will be Mickey Arthur's last series as Sri Lanka's head coach. The Sri Lankan team will be keen to win the series and end Arthur's tenure with a home Test series victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sri Lanka will kick off their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign with this series, while the West Indies team is currently third in the standings with 50% points from two matches.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee