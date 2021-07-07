Angelo Mathews informs Sri Lanka Cricket he's considering international retirement - Reports

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has reportedly informed Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) that he is contemplating retiring from the game. Newswire.lk reports that Mathews is still discussing the matter and will inform the SLC about his final decision in the coming weeks.

Angelo Mathews hasn't been considered for Sri Lanka's limited-overs series in recent times as the selectors have gone in with young sides after a change in policy. As a result, experienced campaigners such as Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chamdimal have also been sidelined from the national team set-up.

However, the Kusal Perera-led side have barely made any positive impact in recent times in limited-overs cricket after losing an away ODI series against Bangladesh in May. The Lankans were then whitewashed 3-0 by England away from home in the T20Is before losing the three-match ODI series by a 2-0 margin, with the final game being washed out.

Angelo Mathews was not part of Sri Lanka's recent limited-overs England tour, but it was later revealed that the 34-year-old had taken paternity leave.

Angelo Mathews and his teammates object over Sri Lanka's new contract system

New contracts for Sri Lanka’s cricketers has been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k. Players want formula on which Contract Grades were done explained. Won’t sign until. pic.twitter.com/v3pdswwT2W — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) May 15, 2021

Angelo Mathews, along with other senior Sri Lankan cricketers, have continued to object to the new central contract that is being offered by the Sri Lankan board. The contract rewards players based on their on-field performance and fitness standards.

However, along with Mathews, none of the Sri Lankan players have signed that contract. They are currently carrying on representing the country by signing temporary 'tour-based' contracts.

Five Sri Lankan players who were not part of the England tour have already been ruled out of the upcoming India series as they refused to even sign a tour-based contract. Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara and Kasun Rajitha will not be considered for selection against India.

The likes of Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella will also not be considered as the Sri Lankan board is set to hand them a suspension after the trio were found guilty of breaching bio-bubble protocols in England.

With Angelo Mathews now also considering international retirement, Sri Lankan cricket seems to be in turmoil at the moment.

