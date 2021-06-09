Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews misses out on England tour due to paternity leave - Reports

Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews reportedly missed out on the upcoming limited-overs tour of England due to paternity leave. Mathews' wife is expecting their third child, and as a result, the all-rounder opted out of the tour of England.

Sri Lankan selectors have indicated that they are trying to build a youthful team for the next ODI World Cup in 2023, with experienced players like Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal being sidelined.

Angelo Mathews was also seemingly dropped from the tour of England, but the latest report from 'Island Cricket' suggests the 34-year-old was handed a paternity leave.

Mathews was not involved in the recent three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, where the Lankans lost 2-1. The series loss meant Sri Lanka is currently at the bottom of the World Cup Super League points table.

WATCH: Sri Lanka team left the island in the early hours of today to take part in an ODI and T20I series vs England. 🛫#ENGvSL https://t.co/acCna90a0Z — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 9, 2021

The Lankans will be looking to bounce back against England, where they play three ODIs and as many T20Is starting on June 23.

England vs. Sri Lanka head-to-head record in white-ball cricket

Kusal Perera is set to lead Sri Lanka

There is nothing to choose between the two teams regarding their head-to-head record in the 50-overs format. Both teams have won 36 games against each other, while one match ended in a tie.

Even away from home in England, the Lankans have matched the Three Lions well in the ODIs, as they trail them marginally by 14-16.

The two teams are well-matched in T20Is as well, with England winning five games to Sri Lanka's four. However, England has won four of their last five T20I games against the island nation.

Sri Lanka's ODI & T20I squad for 2021 tour of England:

Kusal Perera (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, Ishan Jayaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.

Sri Lanka vs. England limited-overs fixtures

1st T20I – Jun 23 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

2nd T20I – Jun 24 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

3rd T20I – Jun 26 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI – Jun 29 – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

2nd ODI – Jul 1 – Kennington Oval, London

3rd ODI – Jul 4 – County Ground, Bristol

