Anil Kumble set to be the coach for India's tour to West Indies

Kumble took over last year.

Kumble took over the job in July last year

What’s the Story?

Current Indian coach Anil Kumble is all set to be at the helm for the limited-overs tour to the West Indies, after the Cricket Advisory Committee sought for more time to make a clear decision on whether the former India captain should be at the helm for a longer time or not.

"The CAC has bought some time for Kumble and ensured he is not ignominiously removed after India's run in the Champions Trophy. He will travel with the team to West Indies. It's a short tour so there shouldn't be any problems," a top source said.

There is also no clarity over whether the committee would conduct the interviews of the candidates who have applied for the post of the head coach of the side.

In case you didn’t know...

Reports on Wednesday indicated that the BCCI would announce a coach for the side before the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. Kumble, had, in fact, once again applied for the whole process, despite being given a direct entry.

The heart of the matter

On Thursday, the committee met with the CEO of the BCCI Rahul Johri for just over a couple of hours and deliberated over the decision and it is also learnt that they discussed this matter with both skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble, separately.

A final call on whether Kumble would stay, post the tour of the West Indies would most probably be taken during the BCCI’s Special General Meeting on the 26th of June.

Reports: Reports: Anil Kumble set to get an extension as India head coach

What’s next?

Ever as India deliberate on a new coach, the upcoming game against South Africa in the Champions Trophy is what the focus should remain upon as a loss there would mean curtains for the defending champions. Both the remaining encounters in Group B are virtual quarterfinals and whoever wins those games will progress through to the semifinals.

Author’s take

With very little time left between the conclusion of the Champions Trophy and the tour to the West Indies, it does seem like a logical call to take Kumble for the tour and then decide his future post that.