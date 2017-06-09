Reports: Anil Kumble set to get an extension as India head coach

Kumble's contract expires at the end of the Champions Trophy.

Anil Kumble was given the job in July last year

What’s the Story?

If reports in NDTV are to be believed, then the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman- have decided to keep Anil Kumble as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Barring one official within the board, who is said to be close to former President N Srinivasan and also a critic of Kumble, the rest are not in favour of setting a precedent where the captain has control over choosing who the coach of the side would be.

It was also made clear that the coach would get a contract which would last until the 2019 World Cup.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI met today and discussed the process with regard to the selection of the head coach of the Senior India Men team and it was decided by the CAC to revert to the BCCI, at an appropriate time.Whether it is Anil Kumble retained or anyone else roped in, whoever gets the job will be given a contract till 2019 World Cup," A statement from the BCCI said.

In case you didn’t know...

Reports emerged on Wednesday that the BCCI were looking to announce the new coach before the conclusion of the Champions Trophy and added that Kumble had once again applied for the role despite having given a direct entry into the selection process.

Further reports on Thursday said that Virat Kohli had asked two members of the CAC to include Ravi Shastri in the process before departing to England for the Champions Trophy.

The heart of the matter

A BCCI official also added that it right now is a Catch-22 situation and added that Kohli never categorically came forward and stated that he had issues with Kumble and added that there were no guarantees that if a new coach is picked, he would be on the same page as Kohli.

What’s next?

It now remains to be seen if before the Champions Trophy ends, whether Kumble is officially announced as the coach until the 2019 World Cup in England. He has had a good run with the side so far and maybe if given more time, he could help the team improve its abysmal overseas record as well.

Author’s take

If indeed it turns out to be the case that Kumble remains at the helm until the 2019 World Cup, then Kohli and others will have to sort out whatever little issues they have with the coach soon else in time to come, more cobwebs may emerge, which could overshadow the performance on the field.