Reports: Virat Kohli gives his choice for next India coach

The coach is likely to be picked before the end of the Champions Trophy.

Will the CAC accept his choice?

What’s the Story?

If reports in the Times of India are to be believed, then Indian skipper Virat Kohli had told the two members of the Cricket Advisory Committee- Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman- to consider the name of Ravi Shastri for the head coach’s interview process, prior to departing for the Champions Trophy.

The three-member panel, also consisting of former India captain Sourav Ganguly- will interview the candidates, interested in the process on either Thursday of Friday, and sources close to the panel state that four candidates- Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Virender Sehwag and Anil Kumble- are likely to be interviewed by them.

"The interview process would start from either Thursday evening or Friday onwards. The CAC would meet the candidates individually and take the call later," the source added.

Shastri had not applied for the job and sources say that he may not be interviewed by the panel for the post.

In case you didn’t know...

Reports emerged on Wednesday that a new Indian coach would be picked before the conclusion of the Champions Trophy and he would be given a two-year contract until the 2019 World Cup.

The present coach-Anil Kumble- has officially reapplied for the position, despite being offered a direct entry and it remains to be seen if he does get the job or not.

The heart of the matter

Shastri was appointed as the Team Director for the side in August 2014 and ever since the Men In Blue enjoyed good success in the longer format of the game, winning series in Sri Lanka away from home and also beating South Africa at home.

The results in limited-overs cricket were mixed with the team doing very well in the T20 format, but lacking the consistency in the 50-over format.

Shastri’s tenure as Team Director ended with the 2016 World T20 and he lost the race to become the head coach of the side to Anil Kumble in July 2016.

Extra Cover: Reports: Ten Indian players not in favour of Anil Kumble continuing as head coach

What’s next?

The 55-year-old all-rounder is at present in England and it will be interesting to see if he is called up for the interview, despite not applying for the post. He has not taken up any such role post the World T20, returning back to his media commitments and all eyes will be on the panel to see if they give Shastri another shot or not.

Author’s take

It is actually not too surprising to hear Kohli wanting Shastri in the fray. Having worked with him in the past and having tasted success, the duo could once again form a potent combination. Plus, the added advantage of Shastri having worked with the current group could also help. Will the panel consider Shastri in the process? We will know soon.