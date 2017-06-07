Reports: Ten Indian players not in favour of Anil Kumble continuing as head coach

Reports suggest majority of the team is not in favour of Anil Kumble continuing as the coach; BCCI to conduct fresh interviews this week

Reports state that ten players are not in favour of Anil Kumble continuing as the coach

What's the Story?

The controversies surrounding the appointment of the new coach of Indian Cricket team do not seem to end. And according to the latest reports, 10 Indian players from the current Indian team have apparently stated their grievances to the BCCI officials against Anil Kumble continuing as the coach. Indian media house DNA has reported that these players have claimed that Kumble is “too bossy”.

“The difference between 2011 World-Cup winning coach Garry Kirsten and Kumble is that while the former was a friend, who used to keep the conversations confidential, Kumble has a habit of giving his own example of strict discipline and then taking the conversation to others,” appears to be what the players have conveyed to the BCCI according to the report.

In case you didn't know...

Anil Kumble's term as the head coach of the Indian Cricket team is coming to an end later and BCCI announced the appointment of a new coach from its shortlisted applicants which includes Kumble. It was earlier reported that the captain of Indian team Virat Kohli and Kumble have had major tussles between them.

This report was fueled by the distance observed between the two during practice sessions. However, both of them denied these reports and claimed to have a healthy relationship despite the differences in their opinions.

The heart of the matter

It is being said that these players hold Kumble responsible for “imposing strict standards of inhuman approach while tackling fatigue and injury.” These complaints by the team members came startlingly right before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) starts conducting its interviews with the shortlisted candidates for the same position.

The report further claims that only one player came out openly in support of the coach whereas others maintained a silence upon the controversies surrounding the matter. A player is also believed to have claimed that Kumble's stubborn attitude forced him to undergo a surgery.

With the reports coming in about Kumble not having a good equation with most of the players of the team, it is going to be a tough task for the BCCI. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is expected to conduct the interviews with the shortlisted applicants on Wednesday and Thursday in London. However, the schedule might move as per the travelling schedules of these veterans due to the Champions Trophy.

It has also been conveyed to the CAC that the BCCI and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators will have no role to play in CAC's decision to appoint the best man for the job. Once these applicants are done with their final presentations, BCCI will announce either a new coach or will decide to continue with Kumble.

What's next?

If these reports are true then CAC might be forced to choose one amongst Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh as the new coach of the Indian team to temper the reported toxic atmosphere that is seemingly building. Although Anil Kumble is also one of the short-listed applicants, if the majority of the team does not wish for him to continue as the coach, team India might have a new coach by the end of the Champions Trophy.

Author's take

It is essential for the coach to build a rapport with the team where they feel free to share their troubles and are assured of the confidentiality. Any compromise on either of these two factors is bound to cause mistrust and internal grudges. This, in turn, can have severe effects on the physical and mental fitness required for the team to give their hundred percent in the game.

Having said that, Virat Kohli has denied any major rift with the coach and termed it as a mere conflict of opinions despite the rumours about the same going around quite strong. Since a lot is not revealed by the officials, the interviews that will influence CAC's decision is eagerly awaited. Unless there is an official word, all such reports and speculations drawn from them will further complicate the process.

