Reports: Virender Sehwag sends a two-line application letter for the job of head coach of India

Sehwag is one of the six candidates to apply for the role.

What’s the Story?

If reports in the media are to be believed, then former India opener Virender Sehwag has applied for the post of the head coach of the Indian cricket team, by sending in a two-line letter, stating that he was the mentor and coach of Kings XI Punjab and he had played with each of the boys in the present squad.

“Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all, it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview,” A BCCI source told The Indian Express.

The 38-year-old was in Birmingham, doing commentary for the India-Pakistan game, post which he flew back to India. He will be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee, consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who too has flown to England, via Skype.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the past fortnight, a big debate on who should be the head coach post the Champions Trophy has raged on and the BCCI have received applications from six candidates, with the likes of Tom Moody, Richard Pybus and others looking to get the top job.

The heart of the matter

It has also been learned that former Australian bowling coach Craig McDermott’s application has not been considered since it was sent after the deadline date. The former World Cup winner, however, said that all the necessary procedure were done on time and he had sent his application well before time.

What’s next?

It now remains to be seen what happens next in the case of both Sehwag and McDermott. While the former will need to add a lot more to put him ahead of the rest of the pack in the race for the job, the latter will hope the board allows to him to attend the interview process.

Author’s take

Of all the ways anyone can ever apply for a role as big as this, this has to be one of the funniest applications ever sent, by a country mile. Just like the way he played the game at his prime, Sehwag has kept it extremely straightforward, when it came to applying for the top post in Indian cricket.

Will he get the job post the Champions Trophy is the question whose answer we will know soon.