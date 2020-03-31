Anil Kumble donates towards PM CARES Fund and CM's Relief Fund to help tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Although Kumble didn't reveal the amount donated, he hoped that his contribution might help those in need.

The donation comes after Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma also contributed towards the relief efforts against COVID-19.

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has donated towards the relief efforts being undertaken in Karnataka and other parts of the country. Many players, past and present, have come out in support of people affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Kumble revealed the donation through his twitter handle late in the afternoon today.

The leg-spinner pledged his support to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Karnataka.

“To bowl out #Covid19India we all need to come together and fight this battle. I have made my humble contributions to #PMCaresFund #PMNRF and #CMReliefFund @PMOIndia @narendramodi @CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP Please do #StaySafeStayHome."

Kumble, however, refrained from disclosing the amount he donated. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Mithali Raj, and Sachin Tendulkar are some of the prominent sports personalities to have donated money. The leggie also requested people to come out and donate whichever way they felt like.

Cricket has come to a halt all over the world, with even IPL 2020 already postponed and facing an uncertain future. More than 1250 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 throughout the country.