Anil Kumble issues letter after stepping down as coach

Kumble reveals why he stepped down as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Amidst all the speculation, the Indian cricket team head coach Anil Kumble took the unfortunate decision to step down from his position just before India’s tour to West Indies. This incident took place just shortly after India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign which saw them finish as runner’s up to their arch-rivals Pakistan who decimated them in the final.

As the Virat Kohli-led side travelled to the Caribbean, Kumble stayed back in London to take part in an ICC event. The official reason was given that Kumble was required to stay back for the ICC ‘Annual Conference’ since he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee which is in charge of taking a call on laws and regulations of the game.

Shortly after he announced his resignation, the conspiracy theorists went wild as they cooked up a lot of stories about what could have been the reason for Kumble taking the big decision.

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the scapegoat as he was blamed through and through for the former Indian cricketer’s resignation from the post of head coach. Apparently, Kohli was not happy with the way Kumble ran things as the coach and wanted a change as soon as possible.

However, when asked about this during the Champions Trophy, Kohli rubbished claims about a rift between captain and coach and said that everything was fine in the dressing room.

After all the speculation of why Kumble took the decision, he himself penned a letter and posted it on his Facebook and Twitter accounts for the world to see.

This is what the letter said:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my ‘style’ and about my continuing as the Head Coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstandings between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I, therefore, believe it is best for me to move on.

Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach’s role akin to ‘holding a mirror’ to drive self-improvement in the team’s interest.

In light of these ‘reservations’, I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit.

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

-Anil Kumble