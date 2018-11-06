India's cricketers have a real chance for glory at the Women's World T20

Mithali Raj

In the next few weeks, another legend will have a chance to another World Cup for India. Yes, you read that right; the world is 'legend', and I'm not talking about Virat Kohli.

Mithali Raj, one of the most successful women cricketers of all time, has a record of over 6500 runs in WODI Cricket & is currently the highest run-getter of all time in the format. She has also scored over 2,100 runs in WT20I's, and is in the list of top 5 all-time run-getters there too.

Raj has achieved all the heights a player can achieve in her career, with just one last milestone remaining - a World Cup win. She came close to this dream twice, in 2006 and 2017, but unfortunately for her India lost both times in the final.

The upcoming World Cup is not in the ODI format. But a World Cup win is a World Cup win whether it is a 50-over one or a T20I one.

With the Women's World T20 starting in just two days, this might be Raj's last chance to win the coveted trophy. Most importantly, it is also a good chance for this young Indian side to win the title; they have the right kind of passion and an awesome team combination.

Moreover, the conditions in Guyana (Windies) are likely to favour sub-continent teams.

India have already won their first practice game, against the defending champions Windies, and will play one more game on the 7th against England. India are in group B and placed alongside Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and arch-rivals Pakistan.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will face New Zealand on 9th November, Pakistan on 11th, Ireland on 15th & Australia on 17th. All the matches will be played in Guyana, and broadcasted live on Star Sports.

The team is a good combination of youth and experience, Smriti Mandhana assisting Kaur in her capacity as vice-captain. The squad is as follows:

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav

Indian fans must be hoping for their team to win the World T20I - especially for Mithali Raj.