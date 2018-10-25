×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting collapse 

Sreekuttan
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
134   //    25 Oct 2018, 16:21 IST

New Zealand v Australia: T20 Tri Series

Australia's batting woes continued in the shorter format of the game too as they had a shocking collapse in the first T20 game against Pakistan in UAE. If Test series was a reminder of how much they missed the services of banned duo Steve Smith and David Warner in their batting lineup, this has come under more scrutiny considering the presence of T20 specialists in the side.

The miserable batting in three of the four innings during the Test series was an example of the rebuilding under captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer is a slow process. However, Langer may have expected a better show from the team especially with a new set of players in the T20s except for Finch.  

It has been disappointing to see the batting failure of the top order and lose the match by 66 runs especially with a set of white ball specialists who had an excellent domestic season back in Australia. Finch was the first one to depart as Imad Wasim rattled his stumps. His opening partner D'Arcy Short who hit a double century in One-day Cup in Australia too was back in the pavilion in the same over.

It took only 32 balls for Pakistan to get the top six wickets which include the big names in T20 like Chris Lynn and Maxwell. The partnership between Agar and Coulter-Nile helped them post a better total on board which otherwise was a total failure from Aussies. 

Where is the Australian batting line-up failing? 

Let's consider the T20 game, no one except Aaron Finch carries the burden of the Test series defeat. All other ten players were coming with the confidence of excellent domestic performance. The bowlers have done well to restrict Pakistan to a decent total irrespective of the solid start which Babar Azam and Hafeez provided. Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, and Faheem Ashraf bowled well to keep things difficult for the batsmen.

The triangular series involving Australia, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe. Australia started well with a massive win led by Finch scoring a century. There was confidence in the new look team, though, Pakistan beat them twice including the final to win the series. It may be the spin bowling which Australia is not able to adapt to causing all the troubles for them. 

Is the dressing room atmosphere and rebuilding of the team affecting the players?

The ball tampering incident in South Africa had hit the team in such a way that there was a call for change in culture, on-field and off-field behaviour of the team. Justin Langer has already emphasized the need of staying away from controversies to regain the respect from the public. 

The actions of each player will be under scrutiny by the crowd and media in the current scenario. As professional players, they have the skills to handle all such things. However, this will add pressure to every player who will be part of the dressing room until they earn the public respect. 

The coach may have plenty of mysteries to sort out in the batting department before they take the field for the next match in Dubai. The series is followed by India's tour of Australia which will be another testing period of this group of players. 

One-off collapse from T20 team? 

We can even consider this as a one-off collapse from the team which has all established white ball players. However, we may have to wait for the next couple of game to come to that conclusion. The individuals are regrouping after a while, and it may take a game or two get set. 

Finch and Short may have to start well to provide a platform for the big hitters like Lynn and Maxwell. They may also have to look at a player who can play an anchor role in case of early wickets. The journey may not be easy for them with Australian cricket summer is just around the corner. It will impact their preparations for the World Cup next year as well. The process of rebuilding may take longer if the batting unit stumbles more often in the coming series. 

Let's wait for the next couple of games in Dubai to see what happens - a powerful comeback or another collapse? 

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2018 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch
Sreekuttan
CONTRIBUTOR
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Strong comeback from Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Australia's day of redemption
RELATED STORY
Australia vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Pakistan vs. Australia 2014
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20I: Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Preview: Australia vs Pakistan Test Series  
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia: The Aussie humiliation in Abu Dhabi
RELATED STORY
Australia name XI for first Test against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
| Sat, 29 Sep
PAKA 278/10 & 261/7
AUS 494/4
Match Drawn
PAKA VS AUS live score
1st Test | Sun, 07 Oct
PAK 482/10 & 181/6
AUS 202/10 & 362/8
Match Drawn
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Tue, 16 Oct
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 164/10
Pakistan win by 373 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
Only T20I | Mon, 22 Oct
UAE 117/6 (20.0 ov)
AUS 119/3 (16.1 ov)
Australia win by 7 wickets
UAE VS AUS live score
1st T20I | Yesterday
PAK 155/8 (20.0 ov)
AUS 89/10 (16.5 ov)
Pakistan win by 66 runs
PAK VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 28 Oct, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us