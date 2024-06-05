Anrich Nortje and Fazalhaq Farooqi break into top 10 in latest ICC T20I rankings after T20 World Cup heroics

South Africa speedster Anrich Nortje and Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi have entered the top 10 in the latest ICC T20I rankings following their heroics in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Nortje, who finished with mind-boggling figures of 4-7 against Sri Lanka, jumped nine spots to eighth in the top-10 charts for bowlers.

The Proteas pacer broke his previous T20 World Cup record of 4-10 against Bangladesh in 2022. His exploits saw the Proteas kickstart their campaign with a six-wicket win against the Islanders.

Meanwhile, Farooqi finished with a fifer against Uganda as Afghanistan won the one-sided game by 125 runs. The speedster’s returns of 5/9 helped him rise three spots to 10th in the rankings charts.

The move saw Tabraiz Shamshi and Reece Tropley drop out of the top-10 list.

Meanwhile, England’s Adil Rashid consolidated his top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC T20I rankings. Wanindu Hsaranga, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jos Hazlewood complete the top-5 list.

Shakib Al Hasan dethrones Wanindu Hasaranga to regain top spot in ICC T20I rankings

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan dethroned Wanindu Hasaranga to regain his top spot in the latest ICC all-rounder rankings. Shakib bagged six wickets and scored 58 runs in his last five T20Is.

Mohammad Nabi, Sikandar Raza and Marcus Stoinis complete the top-5 list in all-rounders T20I rankings. Hardik Pandya is the only Indian in the top-10 list.

In the T20I batting rankings, Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran jumped four spots to rise to the 20th and 24th positions, respectively. The move came as Gurbaz smashed 76 off 45 balls, while Zadran hit 70 off 46 deliveries. Together the duo shared a 154-run partnership for the opening wicket against Uganda. They smashed five maximums and 13 boundaries.

There were no changes in the top 10, with India’s Suryakumar Yadav retaining the top spot. Phil Salt, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Aiden Markram are in the top-5 list. Yashasvi Jaiswal (sixth) is the only other Indian in the top 10.

