Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi seal series clean-sweep for South Africa against Sri Lanka

A devastating spell of bowling from Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Lutho Sipamla allowed South Africa to make light work of Sri Lanka, as they wrapped up a series clean-sweep with a ten-wicket win in the second Test match.

Sri Lanka began day three at 150/4, looking to post a respectable target for South Africa. They started the first session brightly, with captain Dimuth Karunaratne completing his hundred to finally give the tourists something to cheer for.

But he soon top-edged a pull shot straight into the hands of Wiaan Mulder, allowing Anrich Nortje to get the big breakthrough.

With the Sri Lanka captain gone, South Africa smelled blood. And Lungi Ngidi sent Niroshan Dickwella packing soon after.

Mulder then got in on the act by dismissing Dasun Shanaka before Lutho Sipamla did what he has so often done in the series - getting rid of the Sri Lankan tail with relative ease.

South Africa only needed 67 runs to seal the series win. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram took just 13.2 overs to get the side over the line. The opening batsmen were hardly troubled by the Sri Lanka bowlers, and played some confident shots to steer the Proteas home.

Bowlers, Elgar steer South Africa to victory

Anrich Nortje took a career-best 6/56 in the first innings for South Africa

It was a ruthless performance from South Africa, who dispatched Sri Lanka in less than eight sessions. After knocking the tourists over for just 157 in the first innings, the Proteas responded by scoring 302.

Dimuth Karunaratne's hundred aside, it was easy pickings for the hosts in Sri Lanka's second innings as well.

There were several encouraging performances for South Africa over the course of the Test match. Anrich Nortje starred in the first innings with a career-best six-wicket haul, while Lungi Ngidi burst though the Sri Lanka batting order in the second innings, picking up four wickets.

Wiaan Mulder and Lutho Sipamla also chipped in with four wickets each to leave their batsmen with an easy job to do.

Dean Elgar was named Man of the Match for his impressive 127 in the first innings. The South African opener's runs on a seaming and swinging wicket played a vital role in helping them take a first innings lead.

Elgar was also named Man of the Series, as the hosts celebrated a series whitewash to kick-start 2021.