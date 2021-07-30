Anushka Sharma captures Virat Kohli's stylish poses at a rustic location in Durham

Virat Kohli is currently gearing up for the upcoming 5-match Test series against England by practicing sweating it out in the nets. During the break, he is rejuvenating himself by spending quality time with his wife and daughter by traveling around scenic locations in Durham.

Virat Kohli has regularly been sharing glimpses of his adventures in Durham with his fans through his social media handles. In his latest post, the Indian skipper shared a couple of photos of himself while posing stylishly in a rustic location. In the caption section, he gave photo credits to his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The 5-match series will begin on August 4 at Trentbridge in Nottingham. The Indian contingent in England will intensify their preparations in the coming days as there are just four days left for the first Test to begin.

During India's previous tour of England in 2018, India lost the Test series by 1-4. Skipper Virat Kohli was the top scorer in that Test series across both teams. Team management and fans will be hoping for an encore from Virat Kohli in the upcoming series.

India vs England Test series - Schedule, venues, and match timings

The second WTC cycle will officially begin with this series. The 5-match Test series will commence on August 4 and continue until September 14. It will be a clash of titans as England's Joe Root squares up against India's Virat Kohli in this series. Cricket fans around the globe will be eager to witness the intense action unfold in the coming months.

1st Test: August (4-8) | Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

2nd Test: August (12-16) | Venue: Lord's, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

3rd Test: August (25-29) | Venue: Headingley, Leeds | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

4th Test: September (2-6) | Venue: Kennington Oval, London | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

5th Test: September (10-14) | Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester | Start time - 03:30 PM (IST)

