"You are the most secure man I know" - Anushka Sharma shares special message for hubby Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma shared a heartwarming message for Virat Kohli on the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday. Taking to social media, Anushka also shared a number of pictures of the two, which depicted the various moods of the celebrity duo.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Tuscany in Italy in a private ceremony.

Posting a message for Virat on her official Instagram handle, Anushka wrote:

"There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics."

The Bollywood actor-producer described Virat Kohli as the most secure man she knows. She further wrote in his endearing post:

"Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..."

"Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness" - Virat Kohli's heartfelt post for Anushka Sharma

Not long after Anushka’s adorable post, Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to appreciate his wife on the special occasion. Sharing a picture of the two with their daughter, the 33-year-old wrote:

"Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who I am everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be... 4 years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman."

Virat and Anushka were blessed with their first child Vamika in January this year. The cricketer took paternity leave to be with his wife for the special occasion.

Virat Kohli was recently replaced as ODI captain

Virat Kohli, who stepped down as T20 captain following the T20 World Cup in the UAE, was recently replaced as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour.

While announcing the team for the three-match Test series to be played in South Africa, BCCI informed that Rohit Sharma will lead both the one-day and T20 squads going forward.

Breaking his silence on the matter, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had told ANI that the cricket board had requested Virat Kohli to carry on as T20 captain. He commented:

"Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats."

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, however, expressed surprise at Ganguly's comments. Speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, he countered:

"I read Sourav Ganguly's comments recently that they had asked Kohli to not step down from T20I captaincy (before the World Cup). I don't recall anything like that. This statement came as a surprise to me. There are different statements circulating around."

BCCI @BCCI



Thank you Captain



#TeamIndia A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. 🇮🇳🔝Thank you Captain @imVkohli !👏👏 A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. 🇮🇳🔝Thank you Captain @imVkohli!👏👏#TeamIndia https://t.co/gz7r6KCuWF

Also Read Article Continues below

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian team during the Test series in South Africa, which begins on December 26. Rohit Sharma will then take charge for the three-match ODI series.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar