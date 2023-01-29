"Apni batting bowling poori karunga, fir aage dekhenge"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India escapes with a narrow win against New Zealand

Team India managed to stay alive in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a narrow victory in the 2nd T20I at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, January 29.

New Zealand set a paltry target of 100 for the hosts in the match after they won the toss. Indian spinners ruled the roost in the first innings by utilizing the turn on offer from the surface.

Indian batters also encountered similar difficulties akin to their counterparts while facing the opposition spin attack. The top order failed to inject any momentum into the innings and departed without significant contributions, leaving their side in a heap of trouble.

Suryakumar Yadav (26*) then stabilized the innings with a Washington Sundar (10) before an unfortunate misunderstanding resulted in the run-out of Sundar. Hardik Pandya (15* off 20 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav played composed knocks in testing conditions to see their side home in the final over with one ball left in the innings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reviewed his and the team's performance in the match and said:

"I always believed we would be able to finish the game but it went quite late. That's why I was inside to make sure that the guys inside are calm. You don't need to panic, it was about rotating the strike rather than taking pressure. The way the game went even 120 would have been a winning total. But the bowlers stuck to their plans, we kept taking wickets. When Washi bowled it was a clear sign that the wicket will assist the spinners."

He added:

"Dew did not play much of a role because if you see they were able to spin the ball more than us. Even the fast-bowler's deliveries were flying. It wasn't a slow turner. We were just playing the ball to see which was the best position we can get into to play."

Fans react after India's win against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I in Lucknow

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling encounter between India and New Zealand in Lucknow. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the 2nd T20I:

Cric-Crazy Lad 🎭 @CricCrazyLad

And guy is covering it up by bowling powerplay overs by denying new ball to mavi and Arshdeep



New Era of him is all about

"Me and Myself"

#INDVsNZT20

#HardikPandya Hardik Pandya's batting is been worst since last 2 seriesAnd guy is covering it up by bowling powerplay overs by denying new ball to mavi and ArshdeepNew Era of him is all about"Me and Myself" Hardik Pandya's batting is been worst since last 2 seriesAnd guy is covering it up by bowling powerplay overs by denying new ball to mavi and Arshdeep💀New Era of him is all about"Me and Myself"#INDVsNZT20#HardikPandya https://t.co/ZYgTX0s7DQ

Vaishnavi✨ @Vaishnavi_vk__



#INDVsNZT20 In a pitch that was favouring spinners Sir Hardik pandya gave only 2 overs to Chahal and bowled 4 overs himself and conceded 25 In a pitch that was favouring spinners Sir Hardik pandya gave only 2 overs to Chahal and bowled 4 overs himself and conceded 25 💀#INDVsNZT20 https://t.co/GCil19SN00

The teams will face off in the series decider on Wednesday, February 1, in Ahmedabad.

