Arjun Tendulkar takes first wicket; Vinod Kambli gets emotional

Five years after one of the greatest cricketers of all time called it quits, his son has begun his journey.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, grabbed his first wicket while playing for the Indian Under-19 cricket team earlier today.

Taking on the Sri Lankan U-19 side, Tendulkar grabbed the first wicket of the match by dismissing RVPK Mishra LBW. The batsman was hit plumb in front and the umpire did not hesitate to give it out.

Tendulkar ended up bowling 11 overs and conceded 33 runs while picking up one wicket.

The wicket was spin-friendly as the two spinners in the Indian U-19 side combined to take eight wickets.

Shortly after the young Tendulkar took his first wicket, Vinod Kambli took to social media platform Twitter to express his joy. He seemed to be quite emotional as well.

This is what he said in his tweet: Tears of joy rolled down when I saw this, have seen him grow up and put in the hard work in his game. Could not be more happy for you, Arjun. This is just the beginning, I wish you tons and ton of success in the days to come. Cherish your first wicket and enjoy the moment.

Kambli grew up with Sachin Tendulkar and played a lot of cricket with him. They even held the record for the highest ever partnership for any wicket in any class of cricket in a tournament, when they put on 664 runs while playing for Shardashram Vidya Mandir against St. Xavier's in Harris Shield on February 24, 1988.

However, while Kambli did not have a long career with the Indian cricket team, Sachin went on to play for more than two decades and was one of the best ever, if not the greatest batsmen in international cricket.