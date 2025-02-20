Arshdeep Singh current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy?

Arshdeep Singh will be one of the most crucial players for India in the Champions Trophy 2025, as they begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday (February 20) in Dubai. The left-arm bowler has emerged as one of the finest white-ball pacers for India in the last few years.

Recently, he surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal's tally (96) to become the country's most successful bowler in T20Is. He currently has 99 scalps. The 26-year-old is heading into the showpiece event with impressive form in international and domestic cricket. Let's look at how he has performed in the last 10 games across formats.

Arshdeep Singh's stats in the last 10 games:

Wickets - 25

Economy - 6.2

Best figures - 5/38

Arshdeep has scalped a total of 25 wickets in his last 10 appearances across formats at an economy of 6.2. During this period, he has played six Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) games, three T20Is, and a solitary ODI against England.

The talented speedster returned with his best figures of 5/38 against Mumbai in VHT, where he dismissed the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube.

Interestingly, Arshdeep Singh was the tournament's highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in seven games. He also registered his highest List-A score of 49 in the quarterfinal game against Maharashtra.

Ahead of the Champions Trophy, Arshdeep returned with figures of 2/33 off five overs in an ODI against England in Ahmedabad.

Ricky Ponting picks Arshdeep Singh over Harshit Rana for India's Champions Trophy 2025 opener

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting shared his take on who among Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana fits the bill perfectly for the second seamer's slot (after Mohammed Shami) for India's 2025 Champions Trophy game against Bangladesh.

Ponting picked Arshdeep due to his death bowling skills and proven performances in T20Is. Here's what he said on The ICC Review.

"I would go with the left-armer and I'd go with Arshdeep (to replace Bumrah). We know how good he's been in T20 cricket and if you think about the skill set, he probably provides a similar skill set to what Bumrah does with new ball and death overs and that's what India will miss."

