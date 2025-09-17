Arshdeep Singh vs Mitchell Starc - comparing their T20I stats

Team India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is yet to play a game for the Men in Blue in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir have preferred to go with an extra batter who can also bowl a bit in Shivam Dube. Keeping the conditions in UAE in mind, they have played three spinners, while Hardik Pandya has opened the bowling with Jasprit Bumrah.

Arshdeep's inability to find a place in the playing XI is a massive indicator of Team India's impressive resources. The 26-year-old is, after all, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is and one of only five bowlers from the country to have picked up 90 or more wickets in the format.

According to some unconfirmed reports, Arshdeep is likely to find a place in the playing XI for Team India's last Group A match of Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on Friday, September 19. In this feature, we compare his stats with that of veteran Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who recently retired from T20Is.

Arshdeep Singh vs Mitchell Starc - How has more wickets and a better average in T20Is?

Arshdeep has featured in 63 T20Is so far in which he has claimed 99 wickets. Of his 99 T20I scalps, 18 have come in 10 matches against South Africa at an average of 17 and 14 in 10 matches against West Indies at an average of 19.21. He has also claimed nine wickets in five matches against New Zealand at an average of 15.55 and six scalps in six T20Is against England, averaging 23.66.

Starc ended his T20I career with 65 matches in which he claimed 79 wickets at an average of 23.81. Of his T20I scalps, 15 came in nine games against Pakistan at an average of 14.26 and 15 came in 11 matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 20.60. He also picked up seven scalps in five T20Is against India at an average of 24 and eight wickets in seven T20Is against South Africa, averaging 23.25.

Arshdeep Singh vs Mitchell Starc - How has a better economy rate in T20Is?

Arshdeep has an economy rate of 8.29 from 63 T20Is. He has an economy rate of 10.40 in five innings against Australia and 7.40 in six innings against England. Further, he has an economy of 8.75 in five innings against New Zealand and nine in 10 innings against South Africa.

Starc ended his T20I career with an economy rate of 7.74. He had an economy rate of 7.83 in 10 innings against England and 8.40 in five innings against India. Further, he had an economy rate of 6.26 in nine innings against Pakistan and 7.91 in seven innings against South Africa.

Arshdeep Singh vs Mitchell Starc - How has more four-fers in T20Is?

Arshdeep has so far claimed two four-fers in his T20I career. The Indian left-arm pacer's best of 4-9 came against USA in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also picked up 3-32 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne, 3-20 against South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2024 and 3-37 against Australia in Gros Islet in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Arshdeep Singh 63 99 18.30 8.29 4-9 2 0 Mitchell Starc 65 79 23.81 7.74 4-20 1 0

Starc ended his T20I career with one four-wicket haul. His best of 4-20 came against West Indies in Brisbane in October 2022. He also picked up 3-11 against Pakistan in September 2012 in Dubai, 3-23 against South Africa in Cape Town in February 2020 and 3-26 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in June 2022.

Arshdeep Singh vs Mitchell Starc - How has a better record in wins in T20Is?

Arshdeep has been part of 48 T20Is that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 83 wickets at an average of 16.09 and an economy rate of 7.96, with a best of 4-9. In 13 games that India have lost, he has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 38.36 and an economy rate of 9.66.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Arshdeep Singh 48 83 16.09 7.96 4-9 1 0 Mitchell Starc 40 55 19.89 7.34 4-20 1 0

Starc featured in 40 T20Is that Australia won. In winning causes, he claimed 55 wickets at an average of 19.89 and an economy rate of 7.34, with a best of 4-20. In 22 matches that the Aussies lost, the left-arm seamer claimed 21 wickets at an average of 35.09 and an economy rate of 8.67.

