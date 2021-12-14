Ashes 2021: 3 milestones that Australia players can reach in the second Test

Australia are leading 1-0 in the five-match Ashes Test series and will be keen to continue in the same vein even as their injury concerns mount ahead of the second Test starting December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.

The good news is the depth the side has and the impressive outings by some of their next-gen stars. Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head racked up runs in the first Test, while David Warner also found form.

There are quite a few milestones some of these players can reach and with a good four more Tests to go, we take a look at some of the key landmarks that can be touched in their second Ashes scrimmage.

#1 Ashes rising star Marnus Labuschange needs 41 runs to reach 2000 Test runs

With a scintillating 74 in the first innings that laid the platform for a competitive 425 that Australia scored, Labuschagne's innings was that of patience, fluency and intense concentration. He played to the merit of each delivery and attacked the loose ones that screamed to be hit.

With 1959 Test runs from 19 Tests at an average of 61.22, Labuschagne needs just 41 runs to reach the milestone of 2000 runs. He should be able to easily achieve this in the second Ashes 2021 Test.

#2 Steve Smith needs 145 runs to surpass Justin Langer's Test tally

Regarded as one of the modern-day greats, Steve Smith has stacked up 7552 runs from 78 matches at an average of 61.39, comprising of 27 hundreds and 31 fifties.

While he was dismissed pretty cheaply in the first Test, Smith can make amends in his second Ashes 2021 outing by scoring 145 runs to surpass former Aussie cricketer and coach Justin Langer's 7696 Test runs.

#3 Mitchell Starc needs 2 wickets to surpass Jason Gillespie's Test wickets

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has been a vital cog in Australia's Test lineup and will be their key seamer in the Ashes. The pacer has bagged 258 Test wickets from 62 games at an average of 27.68 with two 10-wicket hauls and 13 5-wicket hauls to show for.

Starc needs just two wickets to surpass former Australian quick Jason Gillespie's 259 Test wickets — a feat he can easily achieve in the second Test.

