Ashes 2021: 3 milestones England players can reach in the second Test

England trail the Ashes 0-1 and will be keen to even the scoreline when they meet Australia in the second Test at the Adelaide Oval starting December 16.

The side has already received a boost in the form of James Anderson and Stuart Broad's availabilities and will look to have a better outing.

And in their quest to make it 1-1 and perhaps even the series, there are a few players who can reach some key milestones during the second Test. We take a look at three players who can set some records ablaze in the ongoing Ashes.

#1 Ashes magic: James Anderson needs 1 catch to complete 100 Test catches

Perhaps James Anderson would have reached this milestone had he played the first Ashes Test, but he has a chance to become the 10th England player to complete 100 field catches.

The catch will also see him equal former England batter Ian Bell.

Topping the list of field catches is former skipper Alastair Cook (175). Trailing him is current captain Joe Root (142).

#2 Ben Stokes needs 4 wickets to equal Monty Panesar's Test scalps

Ben Stokes has 163 Test wickets and the all-rounder, if able to manage his knee troubles, will fancy himself to equal former tweaker Monty Panesar's 167 Test scalps.

Stokes has played 72 matches for the side and has sent down 9347 balls to reach that number at an average of 31.77 and four 5-wicket hauls to show for.

#3 Jos Buttler needs 138 runs to reach 3000 Test runs

Attacking wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has just two centuries to show from his 54 Test matches, but has a chance to reach a major milestone if he manages to score one more ton in the second Test.

Also Read Article Continues below

Buttler has stacked up 2862 runs at an average of 33.27 and is just 138 runs shy of reaching 3000 runs in Tests, and what better platform than the Ashes to reach the milestone.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar