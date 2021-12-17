"Pretty much every aspect of this Test team isn’t working" - Michael Vaughan comments as England tumble to 17/2 in second Ashes Test 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was left unimpressed with the English team's performance in the ongoing second Test of the Ashes 2021-22. He pointed out how the team's struggles have been evident in the longer format, especially against quality opposition.

The ex-cricketer took to his Twitter account after stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing Adelaide Test to highlight England's opening woes in red-ball cricket. He noted how Joe Root and Co. haven't been up to the mark in all departments.

Here's what he posted:

"12 for 2 & the skipper has to walk out again far too early... Pretty much every aspect of this Test team isn’t working so far on this tour... but let’s be honest it’s been the same story for a long time against the better teams... #Ashes."

The Australian team posted a total of 479 after electing to bat first on the surface. England were pushed further on the backfoot as both their openers Haseeb Hameed (6) and Rory Burns (4) were dismissed early in their innings.

Vaughan opined that the English side have failed to perform to their full potential against top opposition in recent times. England are currently reeling at 17/2 and the onus is once again on skipper Joe Root to bail his side out of trouble.

"Why go to the short ball theory?" - Michael Vaughan questions England pacers for bowling short

The cricketer-turned-commentator was also not pleased with the English pacers resorting to bowling short balls to get the better of Aussie batters. Taking to his Twitter account, Vaughan stated he was baffled seeing the pacers bowling short while the ball was still hard.

Vaughan reckoned that Ollie Robinson was the only bowler who looked like taking a wicket. As per the Englishman, this was because Robinson was looked to bowl full. He wrote:

"I just don’t get it… the best bowler has been Ollie Robinson who has bowled fuller and has looked like getting wickets!!!!! So why go to the short ball theory… the ball is still hard… !!! #Ashes."

England are still trailing by 456 runs and will have to stage a miraculous turnaround if they want to challenge Australia's flawless record in pink-ball Tests. Joe Root and Dawid Malan were at the crease before play was called off early on Day 2 due to a massive lightning strike in Adelaide.

