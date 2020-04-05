Ashish Nehra reacts to abusing MS Dhoni during match against Pakistan in 2005

"Not proud of my behaviour," said Nehra, recollecting the incident involving Dhoni and Rahul Dravid.

The incident took place while India were defending a 316-run target against Pakistan.

Ashish Nehra (L) and MS Dhoni pictured during the World T20 [PC: Twitter]

Former India pacer, Ashish Nehra has opened up on the famous incident involving him shouting at MS Dhoni during an ODI match against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The incident took place while Nehra was bowling in the chase against the visitors, after Sachin Tendulkar had stroked his way to a 130-ball 123 which set Pakistan a tough target of 316 to get from their allotted 50 overs.

Pakistan had got off to a great start, and Nehra had been taken for 12 runs from the first five balls of the fourth over. On the sixth ball, Afridi lashed out at a ball outside the off-stump and the edge went between Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, who was positioned at first slip.

Nehra, who was visibly irked at the duo, hurled a few abuses at them and walked back towards his mark and this incident was captured in a video which has gone viral ever since. Close to 15 years since the match took place, Nehra recollects the event in a chat with TOI.

"I must admit I am not proud of my behaviour. I had been hit for six by Afridi off just the previous ball. There was usual pressure of an India-Pakistan match. Suddenly, I created a chance and it was missed. I lost my cool. Both Dravid and Dhoni were fine with me after the game but that doesn't justify my behaviour, " Nehra said.

Nehra further added that he felt the video is still making the rounds only because of Dhoni's presence in the clip, similar to the photo where the pacer can be seen presenting an award to current Indian captain, Virat Kohli.

"The video is still popular because it has Dhoni in it. It's like that old picture of me presenting an award to Virat Kohli when he was a kid. The picture is famous because it has Kohli in it, not because of me, " the pacer added.

The 40-year-old former pacer, who turns 41 later this April also praised Dhoni for making the most of the opportunities that came his way, despite not having the greatest of starts to his international career.

"Dhoni didn't have a great time in his initial matches. Unwavering self-confidence is Dhoni's strength. Dhoni wasn't the best wicketkeeper when he came in. So it's not that he was miles ahead of his contemporaries as a wicketkeeper. His discipline, passion, composure and confidence made him different, " the pacer added.